Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill e-payments fire pit internet access key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

When you can bike to the beach or walk to The Promenade in the same amount of time it takes to ponder your options, you'll begin to see how life at The Linden opens up new possibilities. This is the East Village arts district at its most eclectic. Here, inspiration thrives on being local, original, and independent. And so will you.



The Linden is designed to enhance a sense of community, so don't be surprised if you decide to put down roots. With just 49 residences sharing a long list of modern amenities, our one- and two-bedroom floor plans are purposely designed to maximize livability.