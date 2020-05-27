All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

The Linden

434 East 4th Street · (562) 451-8975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
8 WEEKS FREE, ON SELECT APARTMENT HOMES!
Location

434 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Linden.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
When you can bike to the beach or walk to The Promenade in the same amount of time it takes to ponder your options, you'll begin to see how life at The Linden opens up new possibilities. This is the East Village arts district at its most eclectic. Here, inspiration thrives on being local, original, and independent. And so will you.

The Linden is designed to enhance a sense of community, so don't be surprised if you decide to put down roots. With just 49 residences sharing a long list of modern amenities, our one- and two-bedroom floor plans are purposely designed to maximize livability.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 14-15 month lease term
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 deposit for 1-bedroom and $750 deposit for 2-bedroom
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Please contact community for more details
Parking Details: Assigned Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Linden have any available units?
The Linden has 3 units available starting at $2,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does The Linden have?
Some of The Linden's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Linden currently offering any rent specials?
The Linden is offering the following rent specials: 8 WEEKS FREE, ON SELECT APARTMENT HOMES!
Is The Linden pet-friendly?
Yes, The Linden is pet friendly.
Does The Linden offer parking?
Yes, The Linden offers parking.
Does The Linden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Linden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Linden have a pool?
No, The Linden does not have a pool.
Does The Linden have accessible units?
No, The Linden does not have accessible units.
Does The Linden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Linden has units with dishwashers.
