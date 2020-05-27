434 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802 Downtown Long Beach
Price and availability
VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 14
$2,399
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft
Unit 202 · Avail. Jul 26
$2,699
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 203 · Avail. now
$3,299
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Linden.
Amenities
in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
When you can bike to the beach or walk to The Promenade in the same amount of time it takes to ponder your options, you'll begin to see how life at The Linden opens up new possibilities. This is the East Village arts district at its most eclectic. Here, inspiration thrives on being local, original, and independent. And so will you.
The Linden is designed to enhance a sense of community, so don't be surprised if you decide to put down roots. With just 49 residences sharing a long list of modern amenities, our one- and two-bedroom floor plans are purposely designed to maximize livability.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 14-15 month lease term
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 deposit for 1-bedroom and $750 deposit for 2-bedroom
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Please contact community for more details