Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry range recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities conference room clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage lobby yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly alarm system business center car charging cc payments coffee bar e-payments game room internet access key fob access nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table

Edison is an artistic apartment venue in the heart of thriving downtown Long Beach. Our 156 luxury flats offer sweeping views and elegantly renovated interiors that include in-unit washers and dryers, floor-to-ceiling operable windows, polished concrete floors, and exquisitely designed kitchens and bathrooms. Surround yourself with the finer things in life, twelve stories high, in our studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, live/work homes, and two-story penthouse townhomes for rent.