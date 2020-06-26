1589 Linden Ave

Amenities
Newly Renovated Ready TO Move IN !
2 Bedrooms 1 NEW bath! walk in closets! Includes a personal laundry room with hookups! Kitchen with Granite counters and built in microwave, refrigerator and gas stove with oven! Owner pays for water and garbage! Very lovely apartment !
Perfect Location!
One block from Poly High School, across the street from the upcoming Theodore Roosevelt elementary; one mile away from the Pacific Ocean and beaches, downtown long beach; 710 & 405 freeway close. One block from the metro and the grey hound bus station! 7 blocks to Downtown Long Beach!
8 unit multi family