1589 Linden Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly Renovated Ready TO Move IN !

2 Bedrooms 1 NEW bath! walk in closets! Includes a personal laundry room with hookups! Kitchen with Granite counters and built in microwave, refrigerator and gas stove with oven! Owner pays for water and garbage! Very lovely apartment !

Perfect Location!

One block from Poly High School, across the street from the upcoming Theodore Roosevelt elementary; one mile away from the Pacific Ocean and beaches, downtown long beach; 710 & 405 freeway close. One block from the metro and the grey hound bus station! 7 blocks to Downtown Long Beach!

8 unit multi family