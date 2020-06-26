All apartments in Long Beach
1589 Linden Ave
1589 Linden Ave

1589 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1589 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly Renovated Ready TO Move IN !
2 Bedrooms 1 NEW bath! walk in closets! Includes a personal laundry room with hookups! Kitchen with Granite counters and built in microwave, refrigerator and gas stove with oven! Owner pays for water and garbage! Very lovely apartment !
Perfect Location!
One block from Poly High School, across the street from the upcoming Theodore Roosevelt elementary; one mile away from the Pacific Ocean and beaches, downtown long beach; 710 & 405 freeway close. One block from the metro and the grey hound bus station! 7 blocks to Downtown Long Beach!
8 unit multi family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1589 Linden Ave have any available units?
1589 Linden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1589 Linden Ave have?
Some of 1589 Linden Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1589 Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1589 Linden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1589 Linden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1589 Linden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1589 Linden Ave offer parking?
No, 1589 Linden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1589 Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1589 Linden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1589 Linden Ave have a pool?
No, 1589 Linden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1589 Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 1589 Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1589 Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1589 Linden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
