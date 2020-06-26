Rent Calculator
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
145 E 23rd
Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:42 PM
1 of 1
145 E 23rd
145 East 23rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
145 East 23rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90806
Southeast Wrigley
Amenities
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Neat and clean. Large two bedroom apartment on second floor of six unit building. Light and bright, and well maintained. Close to shopping. Laundry on property. Includes one car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 145 E 23rd have any available units?
145 E 23rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 145 E 23rd currently offering any rent specials?
145 E 23rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 E 23rd pet-friendly?
No, 145 E 23rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 145 E 23rd offer parking?
Yes, 145 E 23rd offers parking.
Does 145 E 23rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 E 23rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 E 23rd have a pool?
No, 145 E 23rd does not have a pool.
Does 145 E 23rd have accessible units?
No, 145 E 23rd does not have accessible units.
Does 145 E 23rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 E 23rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 E 23rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 E 23rd does not have units with air conditioning.
