1390 Bennett Ave. Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Prime Long Beach Area Near Recreation Park! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home located on a corner lot in desirable Long Beach location near Recreation Park & Golf Course. The interior of the home features beautifully refinished hardwood floors, a formal dining area and an updated kitchen that includes a stove and dishwasher. Both bedrooms are nicely sized and the bathroom has also been updated. There is a single car garage with a remote opener and space for storage, and a fenced rear yard.



For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

• Credit score must be no less than 600

• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent

• We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



