All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1390 Bennett Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1390 Bennett Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1390 Bennett Ave.

1390 Bennett Avenue · (562) 989-9835 ext. 676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1390 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1390 Bennett Ave. · Avail. Jul 1

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1390 Bennett Ave. Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Prime Long Beach Area Near Recreation Park! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home located on a corner lot in desirable Long Beach location near Recreation Park & Golf Course. The interior of the home features beautifully refinished hardwood floors, a formal dining area and an updated kitchen that includes a stove and dishwasher. Both bedrooms are nicely sized and the bathroom has also been updated. There is a single car garage with a remote opener and space for storage, and a fenced rear yard.

For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
• Credit score must be no less than 600
• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
• We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5840433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 Bennett Ave. have any available units?
1390 Bennett Ave. has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1390 Bennett Ave. have?
Some of 1390 Bennett Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 Bennett Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1390 Bennett Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 Bennett Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1390 Bennett Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1390 Bennett Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1390 Bennett Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1390 Bennett Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1390 Bennett Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 Bennett Ave. have a pool?
No, 1390 Bennett Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1390 Bennett Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1390 Bennett Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 Bennett Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1390 Bennett Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1390 Bennett Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity