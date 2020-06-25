All apartments in Long Beach
1206 Myrtle Avenue
1206 Myrtle Avenue

1206 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Myrtle Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

- Located at 1206 Myrtle Ave, Long Beach 90813

- Rent: $1,280/month
- Deposit: $1,600 (On Approved Credit)

- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- Approx 600 Sqft
- Vynil hardwood flooring in living room & bedroom
- Tile flooring in the kitchen & bathroom
- Stainless stove, oven, fridge, and range included
- 1 Uncovered Parking Space Included
- Laundry Facilities on-site
- Utilities Included: Water, Sewer

*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any 3rd party housing at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting pets at this time ***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 3/13/2019. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
1206 Myrtle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 1206 Myrtle Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Myrtle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 Myrtle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1206 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Myrtle Avenue offers parking.
Does 1206 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 1206 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1206 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
