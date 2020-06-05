1051 Newport Avenue

Amenities
Great location. Luxury town-home living at its best. Granite countertops, travertine tile, individual, crown molding and cathedral ceilings. This four-plex sits on a quiet street convenient to beach, parks, and entertainment options. Laundry on-site.
Cozy one bedroom one bath townhome with fire place, and kitchen downstairs, and upstairs you have a spacious bedroom with walk in closet and balcony with large vanity and large bathtub. Unit come with one parking space in the garage area and laundry facility onsite. $500 off total move in special.
Amenities: Laundry room.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/long-beach-1-bed-1-bath/6327/
IT490220 - IT49MC6327