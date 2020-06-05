All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1051 Newport Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1051 Newport Avenue
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:45 AM

1051 Newport Avenue

1051 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1051 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location. Luxury town-home living at its best. Granite countertops, travertine tile, individual, crown molding and cathedral ceilings. This four-plex sits on a quiet street convenient to beach, parks, and entertainment options. Laundry on-site.
Cozy one bedroom one bath townhome with fire place, and kitchen downstairs, and upstairs you have a spacious bedroom with walk in closet and balcony with large vanity and large bathtub. Unit come with one parking space in the garage area and laundry facility onsite. $500 off total move in special.

Amenities: Laundry room.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/long-beach-1-bed-1-bath/6327/

IT490220 - IT49MC6327

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 Newport Avenue have any available units?
1051 Newport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1051 Newport Avenue have?
Some of 1051 Newport Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 Newport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1051 Newport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 Newport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1051 Newport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1051 Newport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1051 Newport Avenue offers parking.
Does 1051 Newport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 Newport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 Newport Avenue have a pool?
No, 1051 Newport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1051 Newport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1051 Newport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 Newport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1051 Newport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine