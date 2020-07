Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard e-payments fire pit internet access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Among San Pedro’s sharpest of luxury apartment communities, Bank Lofts represents a decidedly heightened residential standard. Noteworthy architecture encloses stylish interior design, a brilliant characteristic which serves to elevate the lives of those who make homes for themselves in one of our many spacious floor plans. Providing residents with an exceedingly comfortable environment is a priority which we honor in unfailing fashion, not unlike our commitment to creating a palpable sense of artistic style and understated class. Life in San Pedro Bank Lofts is an invitation to acquaint yourself with grace, with creativity, with standards worthy of you.