Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
26 S Stonington Road
Last updated March 5 2020 at 4:23 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
26 S Stonington Road
26 South Stonington Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
26 South Stonington Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Three Arch Bay
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please contact Katie Houlahan for showing information. 949-436-2833
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26 S Stonington Road have any available units?
26 S Stonington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laguna Beach, CA
.
Is 26 S Stonington Road currently offering any rent specials?
26 S Stonington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 S Stonington Road pet-friendly?
No, 26 S Stonington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach
.
Does 26 S Stonington Road offer parking?
No, 26 S Stonington Road does not offer parking.
Does 26 S Stonington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 S Stonington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 S Stonington Road have a pool?
No, 26 S Stonington Road does not have a pool.
Does 26 S Stonington Road have accessible units?
No, 26 S Stonington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 26 S Stonington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 S Stonington Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 S Stonington Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 S Stonington Road does not have units with air conditioning.
