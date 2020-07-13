All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 5 2020 at 4:23 PM

26 S Stonington Road

26 South Stonington Road · No Longer Available
Location

26 South Stonington Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Three Arch Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please contact Katie Houlahan for showing information. 949-436-2833

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 S Stonington Road have any available units?
26 S Stonington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 26 S Stonington Road currently offering any rent specials?
26 S Stonington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 S Stonington Road pet-friendly?
No, 26 S Stonington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 26 S Stonington Road offer parking?
No, 26 S Stonington Road does not offer parking.
Does 26 S Stonington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 S Stonington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 S Stonington Road have a pool?
No, 26 S Stonington Road does not have a pool.
Does 26 S Stonington Road have accessible units?
No, 26 S Stonington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 26 S Stonington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 S Stonington Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 S Stonington Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 S Stonington Road does not have units with air conditioning.
