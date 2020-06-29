Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

9223 Earl St Available 10/10/19 2 Bedroom-1 Bathroom Single Story Duplex in La Mesa - Quaint single story duplex (front unit) located in La Mesa



This unit has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.



There is wall heating, a private laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. This duplex has a fenced front and side yard with gardener service provided.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Water, Sewer and Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.



Lease



Please do not disturb current occupants



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3572716)