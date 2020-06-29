All apartments in La Mesa
9223 Earl St

9223 Earl Street
Location

9223 Earl Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

9223 Earl St Available 10/10/19 2 Bedroom-1 Bathroom Single Story Duplex in La Mesa - Quaint single story duplex (front unit) located in La Mesa

This unit has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

There is wall heating, a private laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. This duplex has a fenced front and side yard with gardener service provided.

Renters insurance required upon move in. Water, Sewer and Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupants

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3572716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9223 Earl St have any available units?
9223 Earl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9223 Earl St have?
Some of 9223 Earl St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9223 Earl St currently offering any rent specials?
9223 Earl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9223 Earl St pet-friendly?
No, 9223 Earl St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 9223 Earl St offer parking?
No, 9223 Earl St does not offer parking.
Does 9223 Earl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9223 Earl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9223 Earl St have a pool?
No, 9223 Earl St does not have a pool.
Does 9223 Earl St have accessible units?
No, 9223 Earl St does not have accessible units.
Does 9223 Earl St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9223 Earl St has units with dishwashers.
