Apartment List
/
CA
/
la mesa
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:55 PM

117 Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
41 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
La Mesa
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,559
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
La Mesa
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
4320 Gordon Way
4320 Gordon Way, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
960 sqft
4320 Gordon Way Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3BR/1BA House in La Mesa! - Please view our 3D walk through here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Srp9REqQ6T7 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in La Mesa.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
5661 Lake Park Way #5
5661 Lake Park Way, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
966 sqft
5661 Lake Park Way #5 Available 07/15/20 Large Condo with Garage close to Lake Murray! - Enjoy the convenient location of this spacious condo! Close to Lake Murray, Mission Trails Regional Park, Shopping and Schools, this is the perfect

1 of 37

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
4477 68th Street
4477 68th Street, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1476 sqft
3BR 2BA La Mesa Home - Open Floor Plan, Large Fenced in Backyard, 2 Car Garage and AC - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** ***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application.

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
5323 Swarthmore Street
5323 Swarthmore Street, La Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the beautiful City of La Mesa.
Results within 1 mile of La Mesa
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Lake Murray
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,829
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
$
4 Units Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
645 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.

1 of 28

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
College East
5227 E Falls View Dr
5227 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2200 sqft
5 bedroom 3 baths remodeled house steps away from SDSU campus. Remodeled with Granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances. All 3 bathrooms have been remodeled. Includes Fridge x2, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
College East
5136 E Falls View Dr
5136 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$6,900
2463 sqft
6 bedroom 3 bathroom house with Bonus Room & Newly resurfaced pool & Jacuzzi (pebble tech) on the popular E Falls View street. Living room with slider that opens to the bonus Sun room that overlooks the Pool.

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
College East
5083 Alumni Pl
5083 Alumni Place, San Diego, CA
8 Bedrooms
$5,600
2568 sqft
This huge 8 bedroom 3 bathroom house is recently remodeled with hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Large Bedrooms big enough for mutiple people to share if need be.

1 of 23

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
College East
5229 Tipton St
5229 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
1700 sqft
5 bedroom house was just completely remodeled with brand new floors, paint, appliances etc. House features large bedrooms, a HOT-TUB, drought tolerant landscaping which includes turf in the back yard that will save you a ton on your water bill.

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
College East
5261 Tipton St
5261 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
6 Bedroom 3 bath walking distance to San Diego State Campus. Entertainers backyard with Hot tub and built in backyard fireplace. Master suite with large closet space and Newly remodeled bathroom.

1 of 26

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
College East
4947 63rd St
4947 63rd Street, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
1900 sqft
REALLY CLEAN 5 bedrooms and 2 bathroom house walking distance to SDSU w/ 2 car garage. AC. Hardwood Floors, Spacious Living Room w/Beautiful Fire Place w/Marble Surround/Hearth, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Nice size bedrooms.

1 of 40

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
College East
6239 Hobart St
6239 Hobart Street, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$5,300
2000 sqft
Very Clean 6 Bedroom and 3 Bathrooms!! New appliances stainless steel appliances. New FRONT LOAD Washer and dryer. New Ceiling Fans in each Bedroom. Large backyard with covered deck off Dining Room. Storage shed in backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
College East
6210 Mesita Drive
6210 Mesita Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1754 sqft
- Charming single family home, walking distance to SDSU. Large living room and family room. Spacious backyard and patio. Long driveway which can fit 3 cars.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
College West
4715 Soria Dr
4715 Soria Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Cozy craftsman spacious 2 bed 2 bath home in El Cerrito - Cozy craftsman spacious 2 bed 2 bath home in El Cerrito! Tons of Natural Light Two Large Bedrooms with closets Two Full Bathrooms Hardwood Floors Throughout Double Doorway in "Dining Room"

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
College East
6312 Montezuma Road
6312 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1450 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 blocks from SDSU! 3br, 2 bath, well maintained! - Property Id: 24130 Great corner location just 2 blocks from the SDSU campus! Lots of windows and natural lighting!! 3BR/2BA home.

July 2020 La Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 La Mesa Rent Report. La Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 La Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 La Mesa Rent Report. La Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

La Mesa rents increased over the past month

La Mesa rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in La Mesa stand at $1,441 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,870 for a two-bedroom. La Mesa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of La Mesa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to La Mesa

    As rents have increased marginally in La Mesa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, La Mesa is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • La Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,870 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While La Mesa's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in La Mesa than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where La Mesa is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Mesa 3 BedroomsLa Mesa Accessible ApartmentsLa Mesa Apartments under $1,400
    La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Apartments with GarageLa Mesa Apartments with GymLa Mesa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mesa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLa Mesa Apartments with Parking
    La Mesa Apartments with PoolLa Mesa Apartments with Washer-DryerLa Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Furnished ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly PlacesLa Mesa Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
    Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
    Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
    San Diego City CollegePalomar College
    San Diego Mesa College