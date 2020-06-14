Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

121 Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA with garage

La Mesa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
La Mesa
16 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1369 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5661 Lake Park Way #5
5661 Lake Park Way, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
966 sqft
5661 Lake Park Way #5 Available 07/15/20 Large Condo with Garage close to Lake Murray! - Enjoy the convenient location of this spacious condo! Close to Lake Murray, Mission Trails Regional Park, Shopping and Schools, this is the perfect

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5921 Joel Lane
5921 Joel Lane, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,188
1234 sqft
5921 Joel Lane Available 06/15/20 NEWLY RENOVATED W/ LARGE YARD, WOOD FLOORS, PET FRIENDLY, 2 CAR GARAGE!! - This home is for you! Located in the city of La Mesa, this 3/2 single story house has it all, large fenced yard, 2 car garage, open floor

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5440 Baltimore Dr #91
5440 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1086 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse in STRAWBERRY HILLS La Mesa - 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhome in La Mesa. Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen floor plan, Washer and dryer direct access 2 car garage, 2 pool areas, fitness room & clubhouse.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5084 Guava Ave Unit 111
5084 Guava Avenue, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1503 sqft
3 Bedroom La Mesa Townhome Reduced for Immediate Move In! - Gorgeous & Updated Two Story Cape Cod Townhome! In a beautiful community pool & spa in a prime La Mesa location! Beautiful wood laminate floors and upgraded carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 37

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4477 68th Street
4477 68th Street, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1476 sqft
3BR 2BA La Mesa Home - Open Floor Plan, Large Fenced in Backyard, 2 Car Garage and AC - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** ***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application.
Results within 1 mile of La Mesa
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Murray
8 Units Available
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lemon Grove
3 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
8980 Lamar Street
8980 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1182 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in a beautiful gated community checks all the boxes. The downstairs boasts an open floor plan, tile flooring, premium counter tops, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher & microwave.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
3156 Massachusetts Avenue
3156 Massachusetts Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1142 sqft
This spacious and upgraded two story townhouse in Lemon Grove features stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring, and a bonus room off of the kitchen! This unit also has washer and dryer hookups and a two car attached garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College East
1 Unit Available
5149 Tipton Street
5149 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1098 sqft
5149 Tipton Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Pet Friendly Home Available Walking Distance of SDSU - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with front and back yard! Landscaping included, pets welcome! Co-signers accepted.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Del Cerro
1 Unit Available
6449 Hillgrove Dr.
6449 Hillgrove Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
2300 sqft
Great detached home in Del Cerro! Available now! - This gorgeous home is ready for occupancy! * Stainless steel kitchen appliances * Quartz and wood kitchen counter tops * Beautiful kitchen cabinetry with island * Gas stove * Breakfast area *

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College East
1 Unit Available
6328 Mesita Dr.
6328 Mesita Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
6328 Mesita Dr. Available 08/01/20 SDSU HOUSING - 5BD/3BA House near SDSU + parking + hardwood -Lease starts August 2020 - 6328 Mesita This house near is SDSU at Montezuma and 63rd it is a 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house near SDSU.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rolando
1 Unit Available
4773 67th Street
4773 67th Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1308 sqft
FACETIME and IN PERSON SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! Select from one of the pre-scheduled times or call me at 619-892-3300 for an appointment. Available - Apply Today! Wonderfull layout with 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and Large Living Room and Kitchen Downstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College East
1 Unit Available
6250 Pontiac Street
6250 Pontiac Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
6250 Pontiac Street Available 08/01/20 August 1st 2020 Lease - SDSU HOUSING - 4 Bedroom / 2 bath - 4 BEDROOMS.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College East
1 Unit Available
5140 Catoctin Dr.
5140 Catoctin Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
5 Bedrooms
Ask
5140 Catoctin Dr.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College East
1 Unit Available
4933 63rd Street
4933 63rd Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4933 63rd Street Available 08/01/20 SDSU - 4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Bathroom Large house in walking distance to SDSU! - LARGE SDSU 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath house! Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage and off-street parking available.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
9499 El Granito Ave.
9499 El Granito Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3690 sqft
9499 El Granito Ave. Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College East
1 Unit Available
6312 Montezuma Road
6312 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1450 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 blocks from SDSU! 3br, 2 bath, well maintained! - Property Id: 24130 Great corner location just 2 blocks from the SDSU campus! Lots of windows and natural lighting!! 3BR/2BA home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
1 Unit Available
6547 Zena Drive
6547 Zena Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
821 sqft
Move in Ready - Great home in the Rolando Neighborhood off the 94 freeway. The newly remodeled home offers 2 bedroom and 1 bath with a 1 car garage and a large backyard to enjoy the great weather.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
475 Murray Drive
475 Murray Drive, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2179 sqft
Fletcher Hills- Available Now! - Larger home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Great views off the two separate backyard decks. New paint and flooring throughout. Two car garage, dedicated office space and plenty of storage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
College East
1 Unit Available
5248 Tipton St
5248 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA
7 Bedrooms
$4,900
2420 sqft
7 bedroom, 3 bathroom two story. Brand new remodel. Walking distance to SDSU. Balcony off upstairs with great view. AC. New Kitchen Cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Includes stainless steel gas stove, Fridge. Washer/Dryer. Modern finishes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
College East
1 Unit Available
6203 Mesita Dr
6203 Mesita Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
2100 sqft
This newly remodeled 5 bedroom 3 Full bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego is Spacious, walking distance to SDSU and freeway. New Kitchen with Quartz counter tops and Stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for La Mesa, CA

La Mesa is the hometown of such legends as Dennis Hopper, Eddie Vedder and Dave Mustaine.

La Mesa is a city on the move, and not just because of its proximity to the San Andreas fault! This city has been growing in recent years and has topped 57,000 residents. This is largely due to the economic management of the city and the high priority that the city council places on economic development. In addition to being a business-friendly community, the city is also focused on making the community one that attracts individuals looking for a nice place to raise a family or just live a great life. There are numerous festivals and fairs throughout the year and an outstanding parks and recreation department. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in La Mesa, CA

La Mesa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

