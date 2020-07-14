Amenities
Think about everything you’d like to have in the home of your dreams, then visit SETA Apartments to see it all come together. Offering the utmost comfort and convenience through a wide range of amenities and expertly designed layouts, our La Mesa, CA, apartments are everything you want them to be. Embrace a carefree lifestyle together with your beloved furballs—we’re pet-friendly!
Once you live in one of our one, two or three-bedroom homes, every day starts the right way. Your gourmet kitchen is the place where you prepare the best coffee in the morning along with a breakfast that gets you energized for the rest of the day. You can either enjoy these in your dining room or on your patio/balcony while breathing in the fresh air. On laundry days, you’ll love having a washer/dryer set inside your unit, while getting ready to leave anywhere is more enjoyable with a spacious walk-in closet to store your belongings.
Be it a rejuvenating spa-experience, an invigorating workout or a friendly