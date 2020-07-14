All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like Seta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
Seta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Seta

7346 Parkway Dr · (619) 304-0153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-305 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,903

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 10-303 · Avail. now

$1,928

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 00-107 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,958

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-305 · Avail. now

$2,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 10-308 · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 10-302 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,534

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seta.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
car charging
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
Think about everything you’d like to have in the home of your dreams, then visit SETA Apartments to see it all come together. Offering the utmost comfort and convenience through a wide range of amenities and expertly designed layouts, our La Mesa, CA, apartments are everything you want them to be. Embrace a carefree lifestyle together with your beloved furballs—we’re pet-friendly!

Once you live in one of our one, two or three-bedroom homes, every day starts the right way. Your gourmet kitchen is the place where you prepare the best coffee in the morning along with a breakfast that gets you energized for the rest of the day. You can either enjoy these in your dining room or on your patio/balcony while breathing in the fresh air. On laundry days, you’ll love having a washer/dryer set inside your unit, while getting ready to leave anywhere is more enjoyable with a spacious walk-in closet to store your belongings.

Be it a rejuvenating spa-experience, an invigorating workout or a friendly

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Attached/detached garage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seta have any available units?
Seta has 12 units available starting at $1,903 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Seta have?
Some of Seta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seta currently offering any rent specials?
Seta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seta pet-friendly?
Yes, Seta is pet friendly.
Does Seta offer parking?
Yes, Seta offers parking.
Does Seta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seta have a pool?
Yes, Seta has a pool.
Does Seta have accessible units?
Yes, Seta has accessible units.
Does Seta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seta has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Seta?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity