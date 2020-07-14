Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub extra storage ice maker oven stainless steel Property Amenities accessible bocce court business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage car charging coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments game room guest parking internet access internet cafe media room online portal package receiving playground

Think about everything you’d like to have in the home of your dreams, then visit SETA Apartments to see it all come together. Offering the utmost comfort and convenience through a wide range of amenities and expertly designed layouts, our La Mesa, CA, apartments are everything you want them to be. Embrace a carefree lifestyle together with your beloved furballs—we’re pet-friendly!



Once you live in one of our one, two or three-bedroom homes, every day starts the right way. Your gourmet kitchen is the place where you prepare the best coffee in the morning along with a breakfast that gets you energized for the rest of the day. You can either enjoy these in your dining room or on your patio/balcony while breathing in the fresh air. On laundry days, you’ll love having a washer/dryer set inside your unit, while getting ready to leave anywhere is more enjoyable with a spacious walk-in closet to store your belongings.



Be it a rejuvenating spa-experience, an invigorating workout or a friendly