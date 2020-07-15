Apartment List
47 Studio Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
Residents enjoy communal pool and impeccable landscaping. Apartments have patio or balcony, black appliances, and breakfast bar. Great location, minutes from Mission Trails Regional Park.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
6784 Alamo Way
6784 Alamo Way, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,295
480 sqft
Quaint Studio Apartment in La Mesa - Quaint single story studio located in La Mesa. Property within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
8605 Echo Dr
8605 Echo Drive, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
Beautiful Private Large Studio Cottage Close To All -La Mesa - Located in the foothills of La Mesa / Spring Valley. Charming fully furnished cottage in beautiful quiet culdesac. Sitting on a large lot separated by the main house.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Lake Murray
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,346
450 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
College East
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,415
451 sqft
At Solstice Apartment Homes, you are within minutes of San Diego State University, shopping, dining, entertainment and major freeways.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
31 Units Available
Grantville
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,835
532 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.
Last updated July 10 at 06:35 PM
5 Units Available
College West
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,459
398 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.

Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
10010 San Juan St. G
10010 San Juan Street, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Studio
$1,650
925 sqft
This 2 BR, 1 BA updated upstairs apartment will be available soon! The kitchen comes with granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and stainless appliances included (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave).

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
12033 Short St
12033 Short Street, Winter Gardens, CA
Studio
$1,595
840 sqft
Private Lakeside Studio Loft - Partially Furnished - Private and spacious Lakeside 2nd story, Air Conditioned, studio loft layout with kitchenette and single bath.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
75 Units Available
East Village
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,753
615 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
45 Units Available
East Village
Alexan ALX
300 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,899
522 sqft
Modern homes with bay windows, tiled bathrooms, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a rooftop swimming pool, a game room and a beer garden. Minutes away from Gaslamp District.
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 AM
14 Units Available
Marina
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,435
515 sqft
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Park West
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,240
643 sqft
Within walking distance of Balboa Park, home to the zoo, museums, and other attractions. Unique luxury apartments with high ceilings, spacious decks/patios, wood plank flooring, under-counter wine coolers, quartz or granite counters, and panoramic views.
Last updated July 15 at 08:36 AM
3 Units Available
East Village
Urbana
450 10th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,095
499 sqft
We want U. With all of UR personality. UR voice. UR ideals. UR flaws.\n\nYoure not one for conformity. When others zig, you zag. Thats why we created URBANA just for you.
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
11 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,829
832 sqft
Located close to the Trolley in the Financial District with access to I-5, 163 and I-94. Huge loft apartments with high ceilings, giant windows, W/D in unit and private balconies in some apartments.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,590
570 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
31 Units Available
East Village
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,712
560 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Little Italy
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,171
610 sqft
A beautiful community with fantastic skyline views. Unique floor plans with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Onsite fire pit hot tub, lobby and courtyard. Pet-friendly. Near I-5.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Harborview
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,170
562 sqft
Luxury community with complimentary WiFi, charging stations, coffee bar and fob entry access. Apartments are spacious and feature high-end fixtures. Located just two blocks from the waterfront park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
63 Units Available
East Village
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,645
636 sqft
With a rooftop pool and sundeck, a sky terrace, a fitness/yoga studio and a dog park, high-rise living in East Village has a new address. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters and smartphone-controlled lighting.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
32 Units Available
Core-Columbia
The Rey
801 A St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,660
456 sqft
Close to the theater, symphony, and the House of Blues in Downtown San Diego. Spectacular city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. On-site dog walk and a rooftop deck.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
11 Units Available
East Village
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Coronado
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,790
405 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
26 Units Available
East Village
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,805
553 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.

La Mesa rents increased over the past month

La Mesa rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in La Mesa stand at $1,441 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,870 for a two-bedroom. La Mesa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of La Mesa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to La Mesa

    As rents have increased marginally in La Mesa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, La Mesa is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • La Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,870 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While La Mesa's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in La Mesa than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where La Mesa is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

