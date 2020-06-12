262 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
849 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
La Mesa
17 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1123 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
La Mesa
27 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
La Mesa
11 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5661 Lake Park Way #5
5661 Lake Park Way, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
966 sqft
5661 Lake Park Way #5 Available 07/15/20 Large Condo with Garage close to Lake Murray! - Enjoy the convenient location of this spacious condo! Close to Lake Murray, Mission Trails Regional Park, Shopping and Schools, this is the perfect
Results within 1 mile of La Mesa
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lake Murray
9 Units Available
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lake Murray
15 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lemon Grove
4 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Rolando
2 Units Available
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1075 sqft
Luxury living with incredible downtown access. Just minutes from San Diego State University. On-site amenities include covered parking, a courtyard and green space. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Lemon Grove
8 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1030 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
887 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Lake Murray
1 Unit Available
8737 Lake Murray Boulevard
8737 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1114 sqft
This condo located in the Lake Murray Terrace community features two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large open living area with a sliding glass door that leads out a fenced patio area.

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5700 Baltimore
5700 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1074 sqft
Best Deal Ever! 2 bedrooms town home behind Lake Murray! Centrally located in the heart of San Diego. Shopping district along Mission Valley Fashion Valley, Grossmont Center is just within reach. Resort style urban living.

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
College East
1 Unit Available
7003 Saranac St
7003 Saranac Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
967 sqft
Located in a cozy complex at the top of the hill just south of the 8 Freeway, this 2 bed, 2 bath condo will be available soon. Featuring hard wood plank floors and carpet, this unit is sure to please.
Results within 5 miles of La Mesa
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
Grantville
8 Units Available
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
989 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community situated in a peaceful courtyard setting close to Old Town and Downtown San Diego. Tenants have access to a fitness center, picnic area and two swimming pools.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
Allied Gardens
31 Units Available
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1101 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
Grantville
27 Units Available
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1135 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.
Last updated June 11 at 01:34am
College West
5 Units Available
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1004 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Talmadge
2 Units Available
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
977 sqft
Mission Pacific is in the vibrant and hip Kensington/Talmadge district and offers beautiful, bright floor plans for ideal San Diego living. Enjoy being just a few minutes from San Diego State University, Mission Valley, and the Gaslamp district.

June 2020 La Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 La Mesa Rent Report. La Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

La Mesa rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month La Mesa rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in La Mesa stand at $1,440 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,869 for a two-bedroom. La Mesa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of La Mesa throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to La Mesa

    Rent growth in La Mesa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, La Mesa is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • La Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,869 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in La Mesa.
    • While rents in La Mesa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in La Mesa than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where La Mesa is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

