Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM

236 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
656 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
647 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
649 sqft
Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
750 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
631 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
16 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
776 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5700 Baltimore Dr #139
5700 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
667 sqft
5700 Baltimore Dr #139 Available 06/17/20 1 Bed - 1 Bath Single Story Condo at Lake Park Condos; 2nd floor unit - Single story condo; 2nd floor unit at Lake Park Condominiums with lots of amenities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
7502-310 Parkway Drive
7502 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
This beautiful 1 bedroom is located in La Mesa! - This beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment home is located on the third floor with a balcony overlooking gorgeous green trees with views of the east.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4900 Rosehedge Drive
4900 Rose Hedge Drive, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
907 sqft
Relaxing Condo Complex. This unit features A/C , big balcony, double vanity in masterbedroom with plenty of closet space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5350 Baltimore Dr.
5350 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
671 sqft
This is a nicely upgraded lower level one bedroom one bath condominium with dual large patios; one off of the master bedroom and the main living room area. Conveys with newer appliances, and granite in the kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4562 Garfield St.
4562 Garfield Street, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
675 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT!*** Quiet. Peaceful. Large lot, 3 on 1 property located well back from the street. Did we say quiet? No, really quiet. Downstairs apartment is ready for a new tenant.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4512 Parks Avenue #16
4512 Parks Avenue, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
723 sqft
Upgraded 2nd Story Corner Unit-1 Bed 1 Bath in La Mesa - Upgraded single story, 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in La Mesa. Unit features vaulted ceilings in living room, wood flooring in main living areas and bedroom. 18" tiles in kitchen and bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of La Mesa
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lake Murray
9 Units Available
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
670 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Lemon Grove
8 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
616 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
$
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
8 Units Available
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lake Murray
17 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Lemon Grove
3 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
702 sqft
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
645 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
College East
1 Unit Available
4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66
4860 Rolando Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
571 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom condo near SDSU in gated community! - Condo features stainless steel appliances, a/c, balcony, off street parking, on site laundry, pool/jacuzzi,, near schools, shopping and freeways. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5842548)

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
College East
1 Unit Available
6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit)
6974 Mohawk Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
450 sqft
Stylish 1 Bedroom in Dog Friendly Building - Completely remodeled apartment available in the heart of the College Area! This unit features new hardwood laminate flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, dishwasher, A/C unit, walk-in closet, and

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rolando
1 Unit Available
7014-3 Amherst Street
7014 Amherst St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
Upper Corner Unit with WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED!! - As you enter this extremely spacious home you will see stunning red carpet throughout, fresh modern paint, and an exceptionally sized living room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
College East
1 Unit Available
4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53
4881 Rolando Court, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Call 858-410-0041 ext 5 Move-In Special *We cover Water, Trash, Sewage, and 1 Parking Space *No Pet Fees *$100 Deposit for Students & Military ABOUT THE APARTMENT: DEPOSIT: $250(Normally $1,000) LEASE TERM: 6 month APARTMENT FEATURES: - New

Welcome to the June 2020 La Mesa Rent Report. La Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 La Mesa Rent Report. La Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

La Mesa rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month La Mesa rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in La Mesa stand at $1,440 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,869 for a two-bedroom. La Mesa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of La Mesa throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to La Mesa

    Rent growth in La Mesa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, La Mesa is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • La Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,869 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in La Mesa.
    • While rents in La Mesa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in La Mesa than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where La Mesa is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

