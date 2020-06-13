138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
2 Units Available
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1219 sqft
Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
17 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1369 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5921 Joel Lane
5921 Joel Lane, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,188
1234 sqft
5921 Joel Lane Available 06/15/20 NEWLY RENOVATED W/ LARGE YARD, WOOD FLOORS, PET FRIENDLY, 2 CAR GARAGE!! - This home is for you! Located in the city of La Mesa, this 3/2 single story house has it all, large fenced yard, 2 car garage, open floor

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
6095 Avenorra Ave.
6095 Avenorra Drive, La Mesa, CA
4 bedrooms, 2 baths, Fireplace, Pool, Detached Poolroom. MUST SEE!!! - 6095 Avenorra Ave. is located in La Mesa. This single-family home features; 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, large open kitchen with fridge, stove, oven, microwave, and a dishwasher.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5084 Guava Ave Unit 111
5084 Guava Avenue, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1503 sqft
3 Bedroom La Mesa Townhome Reduced for Immediate Move In! - Gorgeous & Updated Two Story Cape Cod Townhome! In a beautiful community pool & spa in a prime La Mesa location! Beautiful wood laminate floors and upgraded carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 37

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4477 68th Street
4477 68th Street, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1476 sqft
3BR 2BA La Mesa Home - Open Floor Plan, Large Fenced in Backyard, 2 Car Garage and AC - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** ***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application.
Results within 1 mile of La Mesa
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1300 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
8980 Lamar Street
8980 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1182 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in a beautiful gated community checks all the boxes. The downstairs boasts an open floor plan, tile flooring, premium counter tops, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher & microwave.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
3156 Massachusetts Avenue
3156 Massachusetts Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1142 sqft
This spacious and upgraded two story townhouse in Lemon Grove features stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring, and a bonus room off of the kitchen! This unit also has washer and dryer hookups and a two car attached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Lake Murray
1 Unit Available
6452 East Lake Drive
6452 East Lake Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1200 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** This upgraded home in the desirable Lake Murray area of San Diego is waiting for you! The home was recently updated to include new tile flooring, new bathrooms, new window coverings, recessed lighting

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
9499 El Granito Ave.
9499 El Granito Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
9499 El Granito Ave. Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College East
1 Unit Available
6312 Montezuma Road
6312 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1450 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 blocks from SDSU! 3br, 2 bath, well maintained! - Property Id: 24130 Great corner location just 2 blocks from the SDSU campus! Lots of windows and natural lighting!! 3BR/2BA home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
475 Murray Drive
475 Murray Drive, El Cajon, CA
Fletcher Hills- Available Now! - Larger home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Great views off the two separate backyard decks. New paint and flooring throughout. Two car garage, dedicated office space and plenty of storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College East
1 Unit Available
6646 Mohawk Street
6646 Mohawk Street, San Diego, CA
- (RLNE5800045)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College East
1 Unit Available
5106 Tipton St.
5106 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
3BD house with large rooms and GREAT backyard! - 3BD, 2BA house with a pool! Garage, driveway and permit parking available. Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wEfrhFKb61d (RLNE5777843)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rolando
1 Unit Available
4820 68th St. Unit #5
4820 68th Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1040 sqft
Large upgraded 3 bedroom near SDSU/ College Area - Quiet and modern small complex set just off the main street. This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is located on the 2nd floor corner condo boasting tons of natural light and privacy.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College East
1 Unit Available
6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD
6431 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA
6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD Available 08/01/20 COLLEGE AREA 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME. WALKABLE TO SDSU!! - Fantastic 1 story home, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2300+ e sq. ft. that includes an extra large family room and cozy fire place.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rolando
1 Unit Available
4773 67th Street
4773 67th Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1308 sqft
FACETIME and IN PERSON SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! Select from one of the pre-scheduled times or call me at 619-892-3300 for an appointment. Available - Apply Today! Wonderfull layout with 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and Large Living Room and Kitchen Downstairs.

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Del Cerro
1 Unit Available
6449 Hillgrove Dr.
6449 Hillgrove Drive, San Diego, CA
Great detached home in Del Cerro! Available now! - This gorgeous home is ready for occupancy! * Stainless steel kitchen appliances * Quartz and wood kitchen counter tops * Beautiful kitchen cabinetry with island * Gas stove * Breakfast area *

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College East
1 Unit Available
5149 Tipton Street
5149 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1098 sqft
5149 Tipton Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Pet Friendly Home Available Walking Distance of SDSU - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with front and back yard! Landscaping included, pets welcome! Co-signers accepted.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College East
1 Unit Available
4933 63rd Street
4933 63rd Street, San Diego, CA
4933 63rd Street Available 08/01/20 SDSU - 4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Bathroom Large house in walking distance to SDSU! - LARGE SDSU 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath house! Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage and off-street parking available.

La Mesa rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month La Mesa rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in La Mesa stand at $1,440 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,869 for a two-bedroom. La Mesa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of La Mesa throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to La Mesa

    Rent growth in La Mesa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, La Mesa is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • La Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,869 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in La Mesa.
    • While rents in La Mesa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in La Mesa than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where La Mesa is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

