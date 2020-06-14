Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 PM

104 Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Mesa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5921 Joel Lane
5921 Joel Lane, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,188
1234 sqft
5921 Joel Lane Available 06/15/20 NEWLY RENOVATED W/ LARGE YARD, WOOD FLOORS, PET FRIENDLY, 2 CAR GARAGE!! - This home is for you! Located in the city of La Mesa, this 3/2 single story house has it all, large fenced yard, 2 car garage, open floor

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
6095 Avenorra Ave.
6095 Avenorra Drive, La Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4 bedrooms, 2 baths, Fireplace, Pool, Detached Poolroom. MUST SEE!!! - 6095 Avenorra Ave. is located in La Mesa. This single-family home features; 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, large open kitchen with fridge, stove, oven, microwave, and a dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5084 Guava Ave Unit 111
5084 Guava Avenue, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1503 sqft
3 Bedroom La Mesa Townhome Reduced for Immediate Move In! - Gorgeous & Updated Two Story Cape Cod Townhome! In a beautiful community pool & spa in a prime La Mesa location! Beautiful wood laminate floors and upgraded carpet in the bedrooms.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4512 Parks Avenue #16
4512 Parks Avenue, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
723 sqft
Upgraded 2nd Story Corner Unit-1 Bed 1 Bath in La Mesa - Upgraded single story, 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in La Mesa. Unit features vaulted ceilings in living room, wood flooring in main living areas and bedroom. 18" tiles in kitchen and bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of La Mesa
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lake Murray
17 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,312
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
$
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
8 Units Available
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
610 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
College East
1 Unit Available
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,415
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Solstice Apartment Homes, you are within minutes of San Diego State University, shopping, dining, entertainment and major freeways.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Lemon Grove
3 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
$
Rolando
2 Units Available
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1075 sqft
Luxury living with incredible downtown access. Just minutes from San Diego State University. On-site amenities include covered parking, a courtyard and green space. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures.
Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
College East
1 Unit Available
6250 Pontiac Street
6250 Pontiac Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
6250 Pontiac Street Available 08/01/20 August 1st 2020 Lease - SDSU HOUSING - 4 Bedroom / 2 bath - 4 BEDROOMS.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
College East
1 Unit Available
6328 Mesita Dr.
6328 Mesita Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
6328 Mesita Dr. Available 08/01/20 SDSU HOUSING - 5BD/3BA House near SDSU + parking + hardwood -Lease starts August 2020 - 6328 Mesita This house near is SDSU at Montezuma and 63rd it is a 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house near SDSU.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
College East
1 Unit Available
4938 Art St
4938 Art Street, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,950
1900 sqft
6 bedroom plenty of living space with good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Mounted TV in the Livingroom included. New energy efficient LED ceiling Fans Installed in every room. 2 car Detached garage and long Driveway. Newly renovated Kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
College East
1 Unit Available
5224 Brockbank Pl
5224 Brockbank Place, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1720 sqft
Great location within a few blks from SDSU. Literally around the Corner from the popular E Falls View which can be accessed via Falls Way. 4 bedroom one of which is very large. Big enough for shared room. Plus a sunroom. Hardwood Floors. Fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
College East
1 Unit Available
5248 Tipton St
5248 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA
7 Bedrooms
$4,900
2420 sqft
7 bedroom, 3 bathroom two story. Brand new remodel. Walking distance to SDSU. Balcony off upstairs with great view. AC. New Kitchen Cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Includes stainless steel gas stove, Fridge. Washer/Dryer. Modern finishes.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
College East
1 Unit Available
5111 Tipton St
5111 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
2200 sqft
5 Bedroom 2 bath House walking distance to SDSU. house is in a great location and walking distance to SDSU. The property has newly installed Wood Laminate floors and carpets. Freshly Painted. Bathrooms have been upgraded.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
College East
1 Unit Available
6203 Mesita Dr
6203 Mesita Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
2100 sqft
This newly remodeled 5 bedroom 3 Full bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego is Spacious, walking distance to SDSU and freeway. New Kitchen with Quartz counter tops and Stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
College East
1 Unit Available
5083 Alumni Pl
5083 Alumni Place, San Diego, CA
8 Bedrooms
$5,600
2568 sqft
This huge 8 bedroom 3 bathroom house is recently remodeled with hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Large Bedrooms big enough for mutiple people to share if need be.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
College East
1 Unit Available
4947 63rd St
4947 63rd Street, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
1900 sqft
REALLY CLEAN 5 bedrooms and 2 bathroom house walking distance to SDSU w/ 2 car garage. AC. Hardwood Floors, Spacious Living Room w/Beautiful Fire Place w/Marble Surround/Hearth, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Nice size bedrooms.
City Guide for La Mesa, CA

La Mesa is the hometown of such legends as Dennis Hopper, Eddie Vedder and Dave Mustaine.

La Mesa is a city on the move, and not just because of its proximity to the San Andreas fault! This city has been growing in recent years and has topped 57,000 residents. This is largely due to the economic management of the city and the high priority that the city council places on economic development. In addition to being a business-friendly community, the city is also focused on making the community one that attracts individuals looking for a nice place to raise a family or just live a great life. There are numerous festivals and fairs throughout the year and an outstanding parks and recreation department. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in La Mesa, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Mesa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

