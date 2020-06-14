Apartment List
/
CA
/
la mesa
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

78 Furnished Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of La Mesa
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 11 at 01:34am
College West
5 Units Available
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,439
398 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1004 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,288
1467 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
8411 Carlisle Dr
8411 Carlisle Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
600 sqft
Fully remodeled & furnished 1 bedroom Apartment w Pool! Includes All Utilities - 2nd floor spacious and modern 1 bedroom apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2313 Highview Lane
2313 Highview Lane, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month **FULLY FURNISHED HOME** Central air/ AC & Heating Gas fireplace in living room Pool (heated with solar panels) 2 Bonfire pits Patio furniture Huge

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
5046 Canterbury Drive
5046 Canterbury Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
500 sqft
NEW Construction in Kensington - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 500 sqft Brand New Fully Furnished Upstairs ADU In the Heart of Kensington! Private Upstairs Patio with Spectacular Views Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout 2 New Wall AC/Heat Units Updated

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Tierrasanta
1 Unit Available
11233 Tierrasanta Blvd Unit 64
11233 Tierrasanta Boulevard, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Heights
1 Unit Available
4227 pepper dr
4227 Pepper Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
987 sqft
Pepper house - Property Id: 290623 Centrally located house Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290623 Property Id 290623 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5819791)

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Allied Gardens
1 Unit Available
7548 Margerum Avenue
7548 Margerum Avenue, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1941 sqft
When you walk into this stunning remodeled home you'll be greeted with new engineered wood floors, smooth textured walls, & tons of natural light.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8687 Fanita Dr
8687 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
800 sqft
Available 05/31/20 2 bdrm 1 bath split home on 1 acre w large pool - Property Id: 240326 Lots of options w this charming 58 4 bdrm 2 bath house 1400+ sq/ft on almost an acre.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
City Heights
1 Unit Available
4171 43rd St
4171 43rd Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
800 sqft
Cute+Cozy Cottage. Furnished. Laundry.
Results within 10 miles of La Mesa
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
$
East Village
10 Units Available
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:39am
$
Morena
8 Units Available
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,279
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just steps away from the SD Trolley and downtown. Luxury amenities featuring a 24-hour gym, refreshing pool and game room. Relax inside your spacious apartment with in-unit laundry, oversized closets and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mission Valley East
31 Units Available
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,095
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1184 sqft
LIVE A LUXURIOUS AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AT METRO MISSION VALLEY Featuring spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, an ideal location, and environmentally-conscious values, Metro Mission Valley is the place to live in San Diego.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Otay Ranch
11 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Otay Ranch
17 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1278 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Otay Ranch
15 Units Available
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
33 Units Available
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
17 Units Available
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,348
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Core-Columbia
26 Units Available
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,605
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 10:55am
East Village
5 Units Available
Urbana
450 10th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,895
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1148 sqft
We want U. With all of UR personality. UR voice. UR ideals. UR flaws.\n\nYoure not one for conformity. When others zig, you zag. Thats why we created URBANA just for you.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East Village
1 Unit Available
427 9Th Ave
427 9th Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio on 13th floor of Diamond Terrace, North facing orientation with panoramic city views. Great use of space with built in Murphy bed and large wardrobe closet.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Marina
1 Unit Available
235 Market Street
235 Market Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1123 sqft
You will definitely want to check out this exciting 2BR/2BA furnished and upgraded condo in the Marina District! Walk right in to an open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen and living room, perfect for entertaining! This condo features a built-in

June 2020 La Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 La Mesa Rent Report. La Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 La Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 La Mesa Rent Report. La Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

La Mesa rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month La Mesa rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in La Mesa stand at $1,440 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,869 for a two-bedroom. La Mesa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of La Mesa throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to La Mesa

    Rent growth in La Mesa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, La Mesa is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • La Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,869 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in La Mesa.
    • While rents in La Mesa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in La Mesa than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where La Mesa is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Mesa 3 BedroomsLa Mesa Accessible ApartmentsLa Mesa Apartments under $1,400
    La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Apartments with GarageLa Mesa Apartments with GymLa Mesa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mesa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLa Mesa Apartments with Parking
    La Mesa Apartments with PoolLa Mesa Apartments with Washer-DryerLa Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Furnished ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly PlacesLa Mesa Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
    Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
    Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
    San Diego City CollegePalomar College
    San Diego Mesa College