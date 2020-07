Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool internet access carport bbq/grill hot tub package receiving

eaves La Mesa, located in San Diego County offers one and two bedroom apartments that include full size washer and dryer, private balcony or patio, fully equipped kitchens and spacious closets. The pet friendly property is conveniently located near downtown San Diego as well as Mission Valley, Mid-City, Spring Valley and El Cajon and features a fitness center, basketball court, swimming pool, complimentary pool-side Wifi, and covered parking