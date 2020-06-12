Apartment List
/
CA
/
la mesa
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:10 PM

119 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
849 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
La Mesa
17 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1123 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
La Mesa
27 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
8220 VINCETTA DR 13
8220 Vincetta Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
999 sqft
- (RLNE5855477)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5440 Baltimore Dr #91
5440 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1086 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse in STRAWBERRY HILLS La Mesa - 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhome in La Mesa. Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen floor plan, Washer and dryer direct access 2 car garage, 2 pool areas, fitness room & clubhouse.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5661 Lake Park Way #5
5661 Lake Park Way, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
966 sqft
5661 Lake Park Way #5 Available 07/15/20 Large Condo with Garage close to Lake Murray! - Enjoy the convenient location of this spacious condo! Close to Lake Murray, Mission Trails Regional Park, Shopping and Schools, this is the perfect

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4434 Rosebud Lane
4434 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2BR/1BA Unit with private Patio/Yard.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4370 Rosebud Lane
4370 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
800 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 2Bdm 1Ba unit in the heart of La Mesa in sunny San Diego, this unit is a part of 8 units building.Great location, location, location! only mins from Hwy8, Hwy94, Hwy125 and University Ave.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
7631 Normal Avenue - 7
7631 Normal Avenue, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
810 sqft
Casa Verde Apartments is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 2C
7614 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
805 sqft
Parkway Plaza is a quiet 65 unit apartment complex conveniently located at the top of Parkway Dr, less than a minute from the I-8.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
7576 Parkway Drive, Unit 2C
7576 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
805 sqft
Conveniently located right off the 8 on the highest point of Parkway Dr. Parkway Plaza is a quiet community offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes with 24hr onsite management, a sparkling pool, plenty of onsite parking and common areas.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4566 Date Ave. 6
4566 Date Avenue, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1005 sqft
This lovely apartment complex is located in a peaceful neighborhood just a stones throw from downtown La Mesa Village. This upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5700 Baltimore
5700 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1074 sqft
Best Deal Ever! 2 bedrooms town home behind Lake Murray! Centrally located in the heart of San Diego. Shopping district along Mission Valley Fashion Valley, Grossmont Center is just within reach. Resort style urban living.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N
7546 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
*Water, trash, sewage, and reserved parking spot are all included in the rent APARTMENT FEATURES: Upgraded carpet Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures Upgraded ceiling fan Built in appliances (Refrigerator,
Results within 1 mile of La Mesa
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lake Murray
9 Units Available
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lake Murray
15 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Lemon Grove
4 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
$
Rolando
2 Units Available
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1075 sqft
Luxury living with incredible downtown access. Just minutes from San Diego State University. On-site amenities include covered parking, a courtyard and green space. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures.

June 2020 La Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 La Mesa Rent Report. La Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 La Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 La Mesa Rent Report. La Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

La Mesa rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month La Mesa rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in La Mesa stand at $1,440 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,869 for a two-bedroom. La Mesa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of La Mesa throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to La Mesa

    Rent growth in La Mesa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, La Mesa is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • La Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,869 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in La Mesa.
    • While rents in La Mesa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in La Mesa than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where La Mesa is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Mesa 3 BedroomsLa Mesa Accessible ApartmentsLa Mesa Apartments under $1,400
    La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Apartments with GarageLa Mesa Apartments with GymLa Mesa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mesa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLa Mesa Apartments with Parking
    La Mesa Apartments with PoolLa Mesa Apartments with Washer-DryerLa Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Furnished ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly PlacesLa Mesa Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
    Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
    Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
    San Diego City CollegePalomar College
    San Diego Mesa College