Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

141 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA

Finding an apartment in La Mesa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
La Mesa
28 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
La Mesa
17 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1369 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
7502-310 Parkway Drive
7502 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
This beautiful 1 bedroom is located in La Mesa! - This beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment home is located on the third floor with a balcony overlooking gorgeous green trees with views of the east.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5440 Baltimore Dr #91
5440 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1086 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse in STRAWBERRY HILLS La Mesa - 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhome in La Mesa. Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen floor plan, Washer and dryer direct access 2 car garage, 2 pool areas, fitness room & clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
6095 Avenorra Ave.
6095 Avenorra Drive, La Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4 bedrooms, 2 baths, Fireplace, Pool, Detached Poolroom. MUST SEE!!! - 6095 Avenorra Ave. is located in La Mesa. This single-family home features; 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, large open kitchen with fridge, stove, oven, microwave, and a dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4434 Rosebud Lane
4434 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2BR/1BA Unit with private Patio/Yard.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 2C
7614 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
805 sqft
Parkway Plaza is a quiet 65 unit apartment complex conveniently located at the top of Parkway Dr, less than a minute from the I-8.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
7576 Parkway Drive, Unit 2C
7576 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
805 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located right off the 8 on the highest point of Parkway Dr. Parkway Plaza is a quiet community offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes with 24hr onsite management, a sparkling pool, plenty of onsite parking and common areas.

Last updated June 13 at 07:32pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4566 Date Ave. 6
4566 Date Avenue, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1005 sqft
This lovely apartment complex is located in a peaceful neighborhood just a stones throw from downtown La Mesa Village. This upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4477 68th Street
4477 68th Street, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1476 sqft
3BR 2BA La Mesa Home - Open Floor Plan, Large Fenced in Backyard, 2 Car Garage and AC - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** ***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application.

Last updated June 13 at 07:32pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4562 Garfield St.
4562 Garfield Street, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
675 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT!*** Quiet. Peaceful. Large lot, 3 on 1 property located well back from the street. Did we say quiet? No, really quiet. Downstairs apartment is ready for a new tenant.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N
7546 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
*Water, trash, sewage, and reserved parking spot are all included in the rent APARTMENT FEATURES: Upgraded carpet Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures Upgraded ceiling fan Built in appliances (Refrigerator,
Results within 1 mile of La Mesa
Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
Lemon Grove
8 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
$
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
8 Units Available
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
610 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lake Murray
9 Units Available
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1300 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
City Guide for La Mesa, CA

La Mesa is the hometown of such legends as Dennis Hopper, Eddie Vedder and Dave Mustaine.

La Mesa is a city on the move, and not just because of its proximity to the San Andreas fault! This city has been growing in recent years and has topped 57,000 residents. This is largely due to the economic management of the city and the high priority that the city council places on economic development. In addition to being a business-friendly community, the city is also focused on making the community one that attracts individuals looking for a nice place to raise a family or just live a great life. There are numerous festivals and fairs throughout the year and an outstanding parks and recreation department. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in La Mesa, CA

Finding an apartment in La Mesa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

