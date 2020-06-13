141 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA
La Mesa is the hometown of such legends as Dennis Hopper, Eddie Vedder and Dave Mustaine.
La Mesa is a city on the move, and not just because of its proximity to the San Andreas fault! This city has been growing in recent years and has topped 57,000 residents. This is largely due to the economic management of the city and the high priority that the city council places on economic development. In addition to being a business-friendly community, the city is also focused on making the community one that attracts individuals looking for a nice place to raise a family or just live a great life. There are numerous festivals and fairs throughout the year and an outstanding parks and recreation department. See more
Finding an apartment in La Mesa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.