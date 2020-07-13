202 Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA with parking

La Mesa is the hometown of such legends as Dennis Hopper, Eddie Vedder and Dave Mustaine.

La Mesa is a city on the move, and not just because of its proximity to the San Andreas fault! This city has been growing in recent years and has topped 57,000 residents. This is largely due to the economic management of the city and the high priority that the city council places on economic development. In addition to being a business-friendly community, the city is also focused on making the community one that attracts individuals looking for a nice place to raise a family or just live a great life. There are numerous festivals and fairs throughout the year and an outstanding parks and recreation department. See more