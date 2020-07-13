Apartment List
/
CA
/
la mesa
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

202 Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some La Mesa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
40 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,686
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
La Mesa
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
La Mesa
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
2 Units Available
La Mesa
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
925 sqft
Gated community minutes away from Grossmont Center. Spacious apartments homes with designer amenities, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Full-time emergency maintenance and friendly on-site staff. Launch facility, open parking and available carports.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal pool and impeccable landscaping. Apartments have patio or balcony, black appliances, and breakfast bar. Great location, minutes from Mission Trails Regional Park.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
4579 4TH STREET
4579 4th Street, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1040 sqft
4579 4TH STREET Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM HOME STEPS FROM LA MESA VILLAGE - LA MESA GEM! TWO BEDROOM/1.5 BATH HOME WITH WESTWARD FACING VIEWS. JUST A SHORT WALK TO LA MESA VILLAGE AND ALL THE RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 2F
7614 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
805 sqft
Parkway Plaza is a quiet 65 unit apartment complex conveniently located at the top of Parkway Dr, less than a minute from the I-8.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
5706 Baltimore Dr. #373
5706 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
2Br-2 Ba Single Story Condo on 4th floor at Lake Park Condominium - Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, 4th floor condo with picturesque views of Lake Murray.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
4320 Gordon Way
4320 Gordon Way, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
960 sqft
4320 Gordon Way Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3BR/1BA House in La Mesa! - Please view our 3D walk through here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Srp9REqQ6T7 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in La Mesa.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
5661 Lake Park Way #5
5661 Lake Park Way, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
966 sqft
5661 Lake Park Way #5 Available 07/15/20 Large Condo with Garage close to Lake Murray! - Enjoy the convenient location of this spacious condo! Close to Lake Murray, Mission Trails Regional Park, Shopping and Schools, this is the perfect

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
7576 Parkway Drive, Unit 1Q
7576 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
805 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downstairs Corner Model Unit! This is the exact unit pictured Conveniently located right off the 8 on the highest point of Parkway Dr.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
7780 Parkway Dr.
7780 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1321 sqft
Located in the Parkway Manor HOA just off Parkway Dr in La Mesa, this spacious 3br 2ba unit will be available soon!! The community offers plenty of guest parking, well maintained grounds and access to the community pool & spa.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
5702 Baltimore Dr #282
5702 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bed - 1 Bath Single Story Condo on 3rd Floor in La Mesa - Single Story Condo on 3rd floor, at the Lake Park Condominiums; with views of Lake Murray. Within minutes to shopping, dining, freeway access and Lake Murray.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
4562 Garfield St.
4562 Garfield Street, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
675 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT!*** Quiet. Peaceful. Large lot, 3 on 1 property located well back from the street. Did we say quiet? No, really quiet. Downstairs apartment is ready for a new tenant.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
7631 Normal Avenue - 7
7631 Normal Avenue, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
810 sqft
Casa Verde Apartments is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home.

1 of 37

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
4477 68th Street
4477 68th Street, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1476 sqft
3BR 2BA La Mesa Home - Open Floor Plan, Large Fenced in Backyard, 2 Car Garage and AC - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** ***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
6784 Alamo Way
6784 Alamo Way, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,295
480 sqft
Quaint Studio Apartment in La Mesa - Quaint single story studio located in La Mesa. Property within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.
City Guide for La Mesa, CA

La Mesa is the hometown of such legends as Dennis Hopper, Eddie Vedder and Dave Mustaine.

La Mesa is a city on the move, and not just because of its proximity to the San Andreas fault! This city has been growing in recent years and has topped 57,000 residents. This is largely due to the economic management of the city and the high priority that the city council places on economic development. In addition to being a business-friendly community, the city is also focused on making the community one that attracts individuals looking for a nice place to raise a family or just live a great life. There are numerous festivals and fairs throughout the year and an outstanding parks and recreation department. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in La Mesa, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some La Mesa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Mesa 3 BedroomsLa Mesa Accessible ApartmentsLa Mesa Apartments under $1,400
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Apartments with GarageLa Mesa Apartments with GymLa Mesa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mesa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLa Mesa Apartments with Parking
La Mesa Apartments with PoolLa Mesa Apartments with Washer-DryerLa Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Furnished ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly PlacesLa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College