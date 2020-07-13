Apartment List
/
CA
/
la mesa
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

106 Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
40 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,686
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
La Mesa
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,487
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
2 Units Available
La Mesa
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
925 sqft
Gated community minutes away from Grossmont Center. Spacious apartments homes with designer amenities, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Full-time emergency maintenance and friendly on-site staff. Launch facility, open parking and available carports.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal pool and impeccable landscaping. Apartments have patio or balcony, black appliances, and breakfast bar. Great location, minutes from Mission Trails Regional Park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
7502-310 Parkway Drive
7502 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
This beautiful 1 bedroom is located in La Mesa! - Welcome home to your beautiful top story condo, located just minutes from SDSU, the highway, shopping, and only 15 minutes from the beach! This condo features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout,

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 2F
7614 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
805 sqft
Parkway Plaza is a quiet 65 unit apartment complex conveniently located at the top of Parkway Dr, less than a minute from the I-8.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
5706 Baltimore Dr. #373
5706 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
2Br-2 Ba Single Story Condo on 4th floor at Lake Park Condominium - Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, 4th floor condo with picturesque views of Lake Murray.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
7576 Parkway Drive, Unit 1Q
7576 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
805 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downstairs Corner Model Unit! This is the exact unit pictured Conveniently located right off the 8 on the highest point of Parkway Dr.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 11:03am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
7780 Parkway Dr.
7780 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1321 sqft
Located in the Parkway Manor HOA just off Parkway Dr in La Mesa, this spacious 3br 2ba unit will be available soon!! The community offers plenty of guest parking, well maintained grounds and access to the community pool & spa.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
5702 Baltimore Dr #282
5702 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bed - 1 Bath Single Story Condo on 3rd Floor in La Mesa - Single Story Condo on 3rd floor, at the Lake Park Condominiums; with views of Lake Murray. Within minutes to shopping, dining, freeway access and Lake Murray.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
7631 Normal Avenue - 7
7631 Normal Avenue, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
810 sqft
Casa Verde Apartments is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
4512 Parks Avenue #16
4512 Parks Avenue, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
723 sqft
Upgraded 2nd Story Corner Unit-1 Bed 1 Bath in La Mesa - Upgraded single story, 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in La Mesa. Unit features vaulted ceilings in living room, wood flooring in main living areas and bedroom. 18" tiles in kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N
7546 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
*Water, trash, sewage, and reserved parking spot are all included in the rent APARTMENT FEATURES: Upgraded carpet Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures Upgraded ceiling fan Built in appliances (Refrigerator,

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
7000 Saranac Street Apt. 17
7000 Saranac Street, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
999 sqft
7000 Saranac Street Apt. 17 Available 08/01/20 Great location near SDSU, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with hardwood flooring - This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located minutes from SDSU Campus and easy freeway access.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
5323 Swarthmore Street
5323 Swarthmore Street, La Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the beautiful City of La Mesa.
Results within 1 mile of La Mesa
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Lake Murray
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,847
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,153
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.

July 2020 La Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 La Mesa Rent Report. La Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 La Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 La Mesa Rent Report. La Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

La Mesa rents increased over the past month

La Mesa rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in La Mesa stand at $1,441 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,870 for a two-bedroom. La Mesa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of La Mesa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to La Mesa

    As rents have increased marginally in La Mesa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, La Mesa is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • La Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,870 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While La Mesa's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in La Mesa than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where La Mesa is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Mesa 3 BedroomsLa Mesa Accessible ApartmentsLa Mesa Apartments under $1,400
    La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Apartments with GarageLa Mesa Apartments with GymLa Mesa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mesa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLa Mesa Apartments with Parking
    La Mesa Apartments with PoolLa Mesa Apartments with Washer-DryerLa Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Furnished ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly PlacesLa Mesa Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
    Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
    Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
    San Diego City CollegePalomar College
    San Diego Mesa College