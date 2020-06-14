Apartment List
196 Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to La Mesa renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
La Mesa
16 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1369 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
$
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
$
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.

La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4370 Rosebud Lane
4370 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
800 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 2Bdm 1Ba unit in the heart of La Mesa in sunny San Diego, this unit is a part of 8 units building.Great location, location, location! only mins from Hwy8, Hwy94, Hwy125 and University Ave.

La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5702 Baltimore Dr #282
5702 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
750 sqft
5702 Baltimore Dr #282 Available 07/06/20 2 Bed - 1 Bath Single Story Condo on 3rd Floor in La Mesa - Single Story Condo on 3rd floor, at the Lake Park Condominiums; with views of Lake Murray.

La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5700 Baltimore Dr #139
5700 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5700 Baltimore Dr #139 Available 06/17/20 1 Bed - 1 Bath Single Story Condo at Lake Park Condos; 2nd floor unit - Single story condo; 2nd floor unit at Lake Park Condominiums with lots of amenities.

La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5440 Baltimore Dr #91
5440 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1086 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse in STRAWBERRY HILLS La Mesa - 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhome in La Mesa. Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen floor plan, Washer and dryer direct access 2 car garage, 2 pool areas, fitness room & clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of La Mesa
Lemon Grove
8 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Lake Murray
17 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,312
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Lake Murray
8 Units Available
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1300 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
$
Lemon Grove
3 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.

San Carlos
1 Unit Available
6924 Hyde Park
6924 Hyde Park Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in San Carlos, available July 1,2020.$1575/monthGround levelBalconyOne assigned parking spotSeparate dining/living spacesUpdates include: New carpet.Kitchen with new counters, cabinets, oven, garbage disposal and dishwasher.

Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
3635 Grove St. Unit 165
3635 Grove Street, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
767 sqft
Coming Soon! Great opportunity to rent this fabulous apartment in Lemon Grove! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of Lemon Grove.
Results within 5 miles of La Mesa
Grantville
7 Units Available
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
989 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community situated in a peaceful courtyard setting close to Old Town and Downtown San Diego. Tenants have access to a fitness center, picnic area and two swimming pools.
Allied Gardens
31 Units Available
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,071
1363 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Allied Gardens
18 Units Available
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
$
Grantville
28 Units Available
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,740
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1166 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
City Guide for La Mesa, CA

La Mesa is the hometown of such legends as Dennis Hopper, Eddie Vedder and Dave Mustaine.

La Mesa is a city on the move, and not just because of its proximity to the San Andreas fault! This city has been growing in recent years and has topped 57,000 residents. This is largely due to the economic management of the city and the high priority that the city council places on economic development. In addition to being a business-friendly community, the city is also focused on making the community one that attracts individuals looking for a nice place to raise a family or just live a great life. There are numerous festivals and fairs throughout the year and an outstanding parks and recreation department. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in La Mesa, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to La Mesa renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

