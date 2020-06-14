196 Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA with gym
La Mesa is the hometown of such legends as Dennis Hopper, Eddie Vedder and Dave Mustaine.
La Mesa is a city on the move, and not just because of its proximity to the San Andreas fault! This city has been growing in recent years and has topped 57,000 residents. This is largely due to the economic management of the city and the high priority that the city council places on economic development. In addition to being a business-friendly community, the city is also focused on making the community one that attracts individuals looking for a nice place to raise a family or just live a great life. There are numerous festivals and fairs throughout the year and an outstanding parks and recreation department. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to La Mesa renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.