Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

The Palms of La Mesa

7481 Mohawk St · (833) 891-7327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7481 Mohawk St, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7487-22 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,487

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Palms of La Mesa.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location. Located just one block from the tree lined streets and quaint shops and restaurants along El Cajon Blvd, minutes from the Grossmont Shopping Center, San Diego State University and San Diego's world famous beaches, The Palms of La Mesa puts you in close proximity to the best San Diego has to offer in a location you'll be proud to call home. With professional management, spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, two sparkling pools, on-site laundry & excellent customer service, you'll understand why The Palms of La Mesa should be your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Palms of La Mesa have any available units?
The Palms of La Mesa has a unit available for $1,487 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Palms of La Mesa have?
Some of The Palms of La Mesa's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Palms of La Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
The Palms of La Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Palms of La Mesa pet-friendly?
Yes, The Palms of La Mesa is pet friendly.
Does The Palms of La Mesa offer parking?
No, The Palms of La Mesa does not offer parking.
Does The Palms of La Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Palms of La Mesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Palms of La Mesa have a pool?
Yes, The Palms of La Mesa has a pool.
Does The Palms of La Mesa have accessible units?
No, The Palms of La Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does The Palms of La Mesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Palms of La Mesa has units with dishwashers.
