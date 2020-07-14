Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location. Located just one block from the tree lined streets and quaint shops and restaurants along El Cajon Blvd, minutes from the Grossmont Shopping Center, San Diego State University and San Diego's world famous beaches, The Palms of La Mesa puts you in close proximity to the best San Diego has to offer in a location you'll be proud to call home. With professional management, spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, two sparkling pools, on-site laundry & excellent customer service, you'll understand why The Palms of La Mesa should be your new home.