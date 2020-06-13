159 Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA with balcony
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 33
1 of 43
1 of 12
1 of 32
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 43
1 of 15
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 37
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 7
1 of 12
1 of 24
1 of 38
La Mesa is the hometown of such legends as Dennis Hopper, Eddie Vedder and Dave Mustaine.
La Mesa is a city on the move, and not just because of its proximity to the San Andreas fault! This city has been growing in recent years and has topped 57,000 residents. This is largely due to the economic management of the city and the high priority that the city council places on economic development. In addition to being a business-friendly community, the city is also focused on making the community one that attracts individuals looking for a nice place to raise a family or just live a great life. There are numerous festivals and fairs throughout the year and an outstanding parks and recreation department. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for La Mesa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.