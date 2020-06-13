Apartment List
159 Apartments for rent in La Mesa, CA with balcony

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
28 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
17 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1369 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
2 Units Available
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1219 sqft
Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4434 Rosebud Lane
4434 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2BR/1BA Unit with private Patio/Yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4900 Rosehedge Drive
4900 Rose Hedge Drive, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Relaxing Condo Complex. This unit features A/C , big balcony, double vanity in masterbedroom with plenty of closet space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5084 Guava Ave Unit 111
5084 Guava Avenue, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1503 sqft
3 Bedroom La Mesa Townhome Reduced for Immediate Move In! - Gorgeous & Updated Two Story Cape Cod Townhome! In a beautiful community pool & spa in a prime La Mesa location! Beautiful wood laminate floors and upgraded carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
7502-310 Parkway Drive
7502 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
This beautiful 1 bedroom is located in La Mesa! - This beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment home is located on the third floor with a balcony overlooking gorgeous green trees with views of the east.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
7631 Normal Avenue - 7
7631 Normal Avenue, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
810 sqft
Casa Verde Apartments is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5350 Baltimore Dr.
5350 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
671 sqft
This is a nicely upgraded lower level one bedroom one bath condominium with dual large patios; one off of the master bedroom and the main living room area. Conveys with newer appliances, and granite in the kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 37

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4477 68th Street
4477 68th Street, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1476 sqft
3BR 2BA La Mesa Home - Open Floor Plan, Large Fenced in Backyard, 2 Car Garage and AC - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** ***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4512 Parks Avenue #16
4512 Parks Avenue, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
723 sqft
Upgraded 2nd Story Corner Unit-1 Bed 1 Bath in La Mesa - Upgraded single story, 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in La Mesa. Unit features vaulted ceilings in living room, wood flooring in main living areas and bedroom. 18" tiles in kitchen and bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of La Mesa
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
Lemon Grove
9 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
$
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
8 Units Available
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
610 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lemon Grove
4 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Murray
9 Units Available
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Murray
16 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,312
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
City Guide for La Mesa, CA

La Mesa is the hometown of such legends as Dennis Hopper, Eddie Vedder and Dave Mustaine.

La Mesa is a city on the move, and not just because of its proximity to the San Andreas fault! This city has been growing in recent years and has topped 57,000 residents. This is largely due to the economic management of the city and the high priority that the city council places on economic development. In addition to being a business-friendly community, the city is also focused on making the community one that attracts individuals looking for a nice place to raise a family or just live a great life. There are numerous festivals and fairs throughout the year and an outstanding parks and recreation department. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in La Mesa, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for La Mesa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

