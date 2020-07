Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Condo near 2 Lakes in IRVINE - Beautiful 2bed/2bath Condo in IRVINE. Shows very bright and clean. Laminate wood floor. New washer and dryer. Across from the park. Plenty of parking. Close to Blue Lake Swim. Large Park w/ tot lot. All Woodbrige amenties: 2 Lagoons, Beach Club, Tennis, 20 Swimming Pools, Bike Trails. Close to School. Church and Freeway. Wrap around patio. Ground floor no stairs.

Schedule a viewing today WWW.HCMPM.COM Ready Jan 10, 2020



(RLNE5375555)