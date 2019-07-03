All apartments in Irvine
98 Costero Aisle

98 Costero Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

98 Costero Aisle, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome home to this cozy 2 bedroom townhome with 1 car garage in Irvine! - Private, end unit overlooking grassy belt. Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath with wood flooring for easy maintenance. Large windows make this home airy and bright! Vaulted ceilings throughout and extra storage in overhead lofts. Open living floor plan with kitchen,dining and living flowing together. Central air and heat, full size washer dryer in the home. Detached one car garage.

Apply online at : www.hcmpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4579923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Costero Aisle have any available units?
98 Costero Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 98 Costero Aisle have?
Some of 98 Costero Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Costero Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
98 Costero Aisle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Costero Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 98 Costero Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 98 Costero Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 98 Costero Aisle does offer parking.
Does 98 Costero Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 Costero Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Costero Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 98 Costero Aisle has a pool.
Does 98 Costero Aisle have accessible units?
No, 98 Costero Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Costero Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Costero Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Costero Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 98 Costero Aisle has units with air conditioning.
