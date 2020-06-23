98 Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub microwave

This romantic Shady Canyon estate features a large, private lot with expansive grounds and golf course, canyon and hill views. The 7 bedroom, 9 bath residence is designed for effortless living, exquisitely finished in imported materials and can be leased furnished. The spacious floor plan is drenched in natural light and offers a detached guest casita, four main-level bedrooms with en-suite baths, and two bedrooms on the second floor which includes the large master suite with private view balcony. The rear yard with private pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen create a host of al-fresco entertaining options. Additional highlights include 4-car garage, access to the resort-style amenities of exclusive Shady Canyon, and close-proximity to world-class shopping and dining, award-winning Irvine schools, John Wayne Airport, and University of California, Irvine. Furnished lease available.