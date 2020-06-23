All apartments in Irvine
98 Canyon Creek · No Longer Available
Location

98 Canyon Creek, Irvine, CA 92603
Shady Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This romantic Shady Canyon estate features a large, private lot with expansive grounds and golf course, canyon and hill views. The 7 bedroom, 9 bath residence is designed for effortless living, exquisitely finished in imported materials and can be leased furnished. The spacious floor plan is drenched in natural light and offers a detached guest casita, four main-level bedrooms with en-suite baths, and two bedrooms on the second floor which includes the large master suite with private view balcony. The rear yard with private pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen create a host of al-fresco entertaining options. Additional highlights include 4-car garage, access to the resort-style amenities of exclusive Shady Canyon, and close-proximity to world-class shopping and dining, award-winning Irvine schools, John Wayne Airport, and University of California, Irvine. Furnished lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Canyon Creek have any available units?
98 Canyon Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 98 Canyon Creek have?
Some of 98 Canyon Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Canyon Creek currently offering any rent specials?
98 Canyon Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Canyon Creek pet-friendly?
No, 98 Canyon Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 98 Canyon Creek offer parking?
Yes, 98 Canyon Creek offers parking.
Does 98 Canyon Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Canyon Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Canyon Creek have a pool?
Yes, 98 Canyon Creek has a pool.
Does 98 Canyon Creek have accessible units?
No, 98 Canyon Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Canyon Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 Canyon Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Canyon Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Canyon Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
