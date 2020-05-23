All apartments in Irvine
96 Townsend

96 Townsend · No Longer Available
Location

96 Townsend, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

Welcome Home to the Beautiful Irvine Village Community of Woodbury. You are greeted at your entry with marble Flooring. The Spacious home has 3 bedrooms 3 baths one of which is on the main floor with its own bath and private entry. This former model home has a formal living room with fireplace, plantation shutters, recessed lighting and plenty of windows for natural light. The formal dining room which opens to the private garden courtyard has built in shelves, plantation shutters and recessed lights .Your private patio is great for relaxing, barbecuing , or entertaining friends and family. The Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space , has French doors to the outdoor breakfast nook for morning coffee. Crown molding and plantation shutters throughout the home add elegance. Top of the stairs there are more built ins and a great space for an office nook. Secondary bedroom upstairs has its own bathroom ,the laundry room with washer and dryer included . The expansive Master suit bedroom has recessed lighting ,plantation shutters and great natural light throughout , large walk in closet, private restroom, large stand alone tub for soothing, marble shower, his and her sinks and custom mirrors. Your community has fantastic schools, "The Commons" park, Tennis, sand pit volley ball, jr Olympic swimming pools, bbq and clubhouse. There is a sandy beach pool , walk to Woodbury Town Center or hike the miles of Jeffrey Open Space Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Townsend have any available units?
96 Townsend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 96 Townsend have?
Some of 96 Townsend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Townsend currently offering any rent specials?
96 Townsend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Townsend pet-friendly?
No, 96 Townsend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 96 Townsend offer parking?
Yes, 96 Townsend offers parking.
Does 96 Townsend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 Townsend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Townsend have a pool?
Yes, 96 Townsend has a pool.
Does 96 Townsend have accessible units?
No, 96 Townsend does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Townsend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 Townsend has units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Townsend have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Townsend does not have units with air conditioning.
