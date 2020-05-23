96 Townsend

Amenities

Welcome Home to the Beautiful Irvine Village Community of Woodbury. You are greeted at your entry with marble Flooring. The Spacious home has 3 bedrooms 3 baths one of which is on the main floor with its own bath and private entry. This former model home has a formal living room with fireplace, plantation shutters, recessed lighting and plenty of windows for natural light. The formal dining room which opens to the private garden courtyard has built in shelves, plantation shutters and recessed lights .Your private patio is great for relaxing, barbecuing , or entertaining friends and family. The Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space , has French doors to the outdoor breakfast nook for morning coffee. Crown molding and plantation shutters throughout the home add elegance. Top of the stairs there are more built ins and a great space for an office nook. Secondary bedroom upstairs has its own bathroom ,the laundry room with washer and dryer included . The expansive Master suit bedroom has recessed lighting ,plantation shutters and great natural light throughout , large walk in closet, private restroom, large stand alone tub for soothing, marble shower, his and her sinks and custom mirrors. Your community has fantastic schools, "The Commons" park, Tennis, sand pit volley ball, jr Olympic swimming pools, bbq and clubhouse. There is a sandy beach pool , walk to Woodbury Town Center or hike the miles of Jeffrey Open Space Trail.