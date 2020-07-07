All apartments in Irvine
96 Parkwood

96 Parkwood · No Longer Available
Location

96 Parkwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

new construction
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Luxury town home in Irvine in Eastwood Village, Irvine’s newest village. Elevating the beauty of attached new home design, Delano Plan 3 offers total 4 bedrooms, one downstairs bedrooms and 3 upstairs. Wood tiles and laminate floor through the house. Open living spaces and indoor-outdoor living areas designed to inspire connection, convenience and celebration. Eastwood Village is brimming with new parks to play, relax and picnic, walking trails for outdoor exploration and an underpass to the Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Homeowners will also have access to excellent Irvine Unified schools, cross street from Eastwood Elementary School. A great location near business, retail and entertainment centers adds to the convenience of daily life.
The house is partially furnished-Living room sofa, bar stools, three queen size beds, refrigerator and washer. The landlord would consider 6 months lease for higher rate, please submit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Parkwood have any available units?
96 Parkwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 96 Parkwood currently offering any rent specials?
96 Parkwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Parkwood pet-friendly?
No, 96 Parkwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 96 Parkwood offer parking?
No, 96 Parkwood does not offer parking.
Does 96 Parkwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Parkwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Parkwood have a pool?
No, 96 Parkwood does not have a pool.
Does 96 Parkwood have accessible units?
No, 96 Parkwood does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Parkwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Parkwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Parkwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Parkwood does not have units with air conditioning.

