96 Parkwood

Luxury town home in Irvine in Eastwood Village, Irvine’s newest village. Elevating the beauty of attached new home design, Delano Plan 3 offers total 4 bedrooms, one downstairs bedrooms and 3 upstairs. Wood tiles and laminate floor through the house. Open living spaces and indoor-outdoor living areas designed to inspire connection, convenience and celebration. Eastwood Village is brimming with new parks to play, relax and picnic, walking trails for outdoor exploration and an underpass to the Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Homeowners will also have access to excellent Irvine Unified schools, cross street from Eastwood Elementary School. A great location near business, retail and entertainment centers adds to the convenience of daily life.

The house is partially furnished-Living room sofa, bar stools, three queen size beds, refrigerator and washer. The landlord would consider 6 months lease for higher rate, please submit.