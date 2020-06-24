All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

95 Shadywood

95 Shadywood · No Longer Available
Location

95 Shadywood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Welcome to this elegantly designed single family detached home situated in the prestigious Northwood Pointe neighborhood of Arden Square. Built in 2002, this turnkey home features a formal living room, a large great room, a chef-inspired gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, white kitchen cabinetry, and oversized island, three spacious bedrooms, and two and half well-appointed bathrooms. The main living area boast a bright and airy open floor plan with access to an oversized private yard, allowing for an abundance of natural sunlight for year round enjoyment. Other notable elements include maple hardwood flooring, recessed lightings, custom fitted window treatments, stainless steel appliances, and a fireplace . All 3 bedrooms located upstairs with the laundry room. Master suite features a large walk-in closet, a separate shower and a large bathtub. Professionally designed backyard with low maintenance landscaping completes this move-in ready home. Northwood Pointe community offers two community swimming pools, two tennis courts, a large playground, BBQ area, parks and trails. Residents of Northwood Pointe are also within a short distance to award-winning schools (Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle & Northwood High), grocery stores, and restaurants. Home is offered fully furnished including washer, dryer and fridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Shadywood have any available units?
95 Shadywood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 95 Shadywood have?
Some of 95 Shadywood's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Shadywood currently offering any rent specials?
95 Shadywood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Shadywood pet-friendly?
No, 95 Shadywood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 95 Shadywood offer parking?
No, 95 Shadywood does not offer parking.
Does 95 Shadywood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 Shadywood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Shadywood have a pool?
Yes, 95 Shadywood has a pool.
Does 95 Shadywood have accessible units?
No, 95 Shadywood does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Shadywood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Shadywood has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Shadywood have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Shadywood does not have units with air conditioning.
