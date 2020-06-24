95 Shadywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Welcome to this elegantly designed single family detached home situated in the prestigious Northwood Pointe neighborhood of Arden Square. Built in 2002, this turnkey home features a formal living room, a large great room, a chef-inspired gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, white kitchen cabinetry, and oversized island, three spacious bedrooms, and two and half well-appointed bathrooms. The main living area boast a bright and airy open floor plan with access to an oversized private yard, allowing for an abundance of natural sunlight for year round enjoyment. Other notable elements include maple hardwood flooring, recessed lightings, custom fitted window treatments, stainless steel appliances, and a fireplace . All 3 bedrooms located upstairs with the laundry room. Master suite features a large walk-in closet, a separate shower and a large bathtub. Professionally designed backyard with low maintenance landscaping completes this move-in ready home. Northwood Pointe community offers two community swimming pools, two tennis courts, a large playground, BBQ area, parks and trails. Residents of Northwood Pointe are also within a short distance to award-winning schools (Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle & Northwood High), grocery stores, and restaurants. Home is offered fully furnished including washer, dryer and fridge.