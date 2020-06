Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious upgraded 2 bedroom plus 2 full bath townhouse. Home features large living room, formal dining area, and quaint kitchen. Patio has ample space for your patio furniture and private garden space. This home has attached, direct access garage.Master bedroom has walking closet and unique shaped bedroom to allow sitting area and sleep area. Washer and Dryer upstairs in closet. Home boasts has ceiling fan throughout. Community features include pool, tennis courts and play area.