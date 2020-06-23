All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:56 PM

93 Waterleaf

93 Waterleaf · No Longer Available
Location

93 Waterleaf, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Detached "Jasmine Plan-3" corner-lot home. 3-bed/2.5 bath/2,052 sq ft open floor plan with an additional conservatory room. High ceiling, full panel glass doors and large windows brings lots of natural lighting throughout the house. Modern kitchen with large-size island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, full backsplash. Plantation shutters, custom window treatment blinds, recess lighting. Spacious master bedroom suite offers walk-in closet , separate soaking tub. Two good size bedrooms. Convenient, second-level laundry room w/sink, upper & lower cabinetry, tile flooring. Direct access 2-car garage, tankless water heater. Located directly across Jasmine Park & pool. Walking distance to the award winning Cypress Village Elementary School and Jeffrey Trail Middle School. Enjoy the resort style amenities, pools, sports courts, tot lots, BBQ grills, picnic tables, playgrounds, parks, scenic trails.... Easy access to Fwy 5. 7-min to OC Great Park. 8-min to Spectrum. 15-min to UCI and much much more....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Waterleaf have any available units?
93 Waterleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 93 Waterleaf have?
Some of 93 Waterleaf's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Waterleaf currently offering any rent specials?
93 Waterleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Waterleaf pet-friendly?
No, 93 Waterleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 93 Waterleaf offer parking?
Yes, 93 Waterleaf offers parking.
Does 93 Waterleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Waterleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Waterleaf have a pool?
Yes, 93 Waterleaf has a pool.
Does 93 Waterleaf have accessible units?
No, 93 Waterleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Waterleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Waterleaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Waterleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 Waterleaf does not have units with air conditioning.

