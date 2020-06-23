93 Waterleaf

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Detached "Jasmine Plan-3" corner-lot home. 3-bed/2.5 bath/2,052 sq ft open floor plan with an additional conservatory room. High ceiling, full panel glass doors and large windows brings lots of natural lighting throughout the house. Modern kitchen with large-size island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, full backsplash. Plantation shutters, custom window treatment blinds, recess lighting. Spacious master bedroom suite offers walk-in closet , separate soaking tub. Two good size bedrooms. Convenient, second-level laundry room w/sink, upper & lower cabinetry, tile flooring. Direct access 2-car garage, tankless water heater. Located directly across Jasmine Park & pool. Walking distance to the award winning Cypress Village Elementary School and Jeffrey Trail Middle School. Enjoy the resort style amenities, pools, sports courts, tot lots, BBQ grills, picnic tables, playgrounds, parks, scenic trails.... Easy access to Fwy 5. 7-min to OC Great Park. 8-min to Spectrum. 15-min to UCI and much much more....