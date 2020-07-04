All apartments in Irvine
92 Townsend
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:24 AM

92 Townsend

92 Townsend · No Longer Available
Location

92 Townsend, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This Beautiful town home is located in the well-known Woodbury community of Irvine. Through the front door is a hallway providing access to the first bedroom, which would be an office/den, full bathroom and the attached two-car garage. Stairs lead up to the main floor with the second bedroom, dedicated laundry room, and master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in closet. The spacious kitchen, bathed in natural light, is upgraded with granite counter tops, white cabinets, a new range and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the living room, with fireplace, which is perfect for entertaining or spending time with family. New laminate floors, recessed lighting and custom paint throughout, plantation shutters in the kitchen and living room. Community amenities include clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, parks and trails. Within walking distance of Woodbury Elementary School, Woodbury Town Center, which has two super markets, LA fitness, home depot and restaurants. VIRTUAL TOUR Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tujy2W2T95Q&t=60s "

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Townsend have any available units?
92 Townsend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 92 Townsend have?
Some of 92 Townsend's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Townsend currently offering any rent specials?
92 Townsend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Townsend pet-friendly?
No, 92 Townsend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 92 Townsend offer parking?
Yes, 92 Townsend offers parking.
Does 92 Townsend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 Townsend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Townsend have a pool?
Yes, 92 Townsend has a pool.
Does 92 Townsend have accessible units?
No, 92 Townsend does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Townsend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Townsend has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Townsend have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Townsend does not have units with air conditioning.

