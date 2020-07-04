92 Townsend

Amenities

This Beautiful town home is located in the well-known Woodbury community of Irvine. Through the front door is a hallway providing access to the first bedroom, which would be an office/den, full bathroom and the attached two-car garage. Stairs lead up to the main floor with the second bedroom, dedicated laundry room, and master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in closet. The spacious kitchen, bathed in natural light, is upgraded with granite counter tops, white cabinets, a new range and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the living room, with fireplace, which is perfect for entertaining or spending time with family. New laminate floors, recessed lighting and custom paint throughout, plantation shutters in the kitchen and living room. Community amenities include clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, parks and trails. Within walking distance of Woodbury Elementary School, Woodbury Town Center, which has two super markets, LA fitness, home depot and restaurants. VIRTUAL TOUR Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tujy2W2T95Q&t=60s "