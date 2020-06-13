All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:07 AM

92 Statuary

92 Statuary · No Longer Available
Location

92 Statuary, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to 92 Statuary, upgraded detached single family home, located in Irvine’s desirable Woodbury neighborhood. The open floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bath and 2347 sqft of living space. Pull into your private driveway and into the attached 2-car garage with epoxy floors and tankless water heater. Enter through the formal entry that opens into an airy great room with an oversized fireplace, dark hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-in surround sound and plantation shutters. Upgraded french sliding glass doors open into the Californian Room and professionally landscaped backyard. The low maintenance backyard includes artificial grass, outdoor seating and BBQ. Entertain guests in the spacious kitchen with a large island, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included) and walk-in pantry. Stylish upgrades include quartz countertops and marble backsplash. Upstairs enjoy an individual laundry room (utility sink and front load washer/dryer included) and 3 large bedrooms. Relax in the master bedroom and bathroom with 'His and Her' double sink, soaking tub, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. All this plus resort style amenities with 7 Pools, Heated Spas, 16 Parks, Sports Facilities, a Private Clubhouse, Playgrounds, Tot Lots, Picnic Areas and Gas BBQs, along with easy access to the Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Minutes from the Award Winning Woodbury Elementary School and the Woodbury Town Center with ample restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Statuary have any available units?
92 Statuary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 92 Statuary have?
Some of 92 Statuary's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Statuary currently offering any rent specials?
92 Statuary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Statuary pet-friendly?
No, 92 Statuary is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 92 Statuary offer parking?
Yes, 92 Statuary offers parking.
Does 92 Statuary have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Statuary offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Statuary have a pool?
Yes, 92 Statuary has a pool.
Does 92 Statuary have accessible units?
No, 92 Statuary does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Statuary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Statuary has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Statuary have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Statuary does not have units with air conditioning.
