Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to 92 Statuary, upgraded detached single family home, located in Irvine’s desirable Woodbury neighborhood. The open floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bath and 2347 sqft of living space. Pull into your private driveway and into the attached 2-car garage with epoxy floors and tankless water heater. Enter through the formal entry that opens into an airy great room with an oversized fireplace, dark hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-in surround sound and plantation shutters. Upgraded french sliding glass doors open into the Californian Room and professionally landscaped backyard. The low maintenance backyard includes artificial grass, outdoor seating and BBQ. Entertain guests in the spacious kitchen with a large island, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included) and walk-in pantry. Stylish upgrades include quartz countertops and marble backsplash. Upstairs enjoy an individual laundry room (utility sink and front load washer/dryer included) and 3 large bedrooms. Relax in the master bedroom and bathroom with 'His and Her' double sink, soaking tub, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. All this plus resort style amenities with 7 Pools, Heated Spas, 16 Parks, Sports Facilities, a Private Clubhouse, Playgrounds, Tot Lots, Picnic Areas and Gas BBQs, along with easy access to the Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Minutes from the Award Winning Woodbury Elementary School and the Woodbury Town Center with ample restaurants and shopping.