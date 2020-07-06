All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

917 Somerville

917 Somerville · No Longer Available
Location

917 Somerville, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live in Luxury: Fully Upgraded and Spacious Townhome - This spacious and open-concept townhome has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a large deck off the living room which make this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining. This corner location offers privacy, open views of community, plenty of storage space and an abundance of natural light. This home is nestled away in a quiet, serene and safe community and in close proximity to award winning and top rated Irvine Unified Schools, several beaches, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants, freeway access, fitness centers, access to over 12 swimming pools, Community Clubhouse, BBQ's, Northpark Plaza, the Great Park, the Irvine Spectrum, the Tustin Marketplace, the Metro link and more. With 1,300 sq. ft., it offers a spacious living floor plan, open kitchen, large master suite and bathroom with walk-in closet, a gas range, dishwasher, central air and heat, and a 2 car attached garage.

(RLNE3497393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Somerville have any available units?
917 Somerville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 917 Somerville have?
Some of 917 Somerville's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Somerville currently offering any rent specials?
917 Somerville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Somerville pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Somerville is pet friendly.
Does 917 Somerville offer parking?
Yes, 917 Somerville offers parking.
Does 917 Somerville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Somerville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Somerville have a pool?
Yes, 917 Somerville has a pool.
Does 917 Somerville have accessible units?
No, 917 Somerville does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Somerville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Somerville has units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Somerville have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 917 Somerville has units with air conditioning.

