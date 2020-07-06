917 Somerville

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Live in Luxury: Fully Upgraded and Spacious Townhome - This spacious and open-concept townhome has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a large deck off the living room which make this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining. This corner location offers privacy, open views of community, plenty of storage space and an abundance of natural light. This home is nestled away in a quiet, serene and safe community and in close proximity to award winning and top rated Irvine Unified Schools, several beaches, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants, freeway access, fitness centers, access to over 12 swimming pools, Community Clubhouse, BBQ's, Northpark Plaza, the Great Park, the Irvine Spectrum, the Tustin Marketplace, the Metro link and more. With 1,300 sq. ft., it offers a spacious living floor plan, open kitchen, large master suite and bathroom with walk-in closet, a gas range, dishwasher, central air and heat, and a 2 car attached garage.



(RLNE3497393)