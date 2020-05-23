910 Reggio Aisle

Amenities

View View View!!! One of the most private locations in the Westpark village of Irvine with park and tree views. No one above or below this gorgeous immaculate home. Vaulted ceilings in the living and dining room. Plantations shutters in all rooms. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and park view. Open kitchen with white cabinets including refrigerator. Two car direct access garage. Association offers pools, spa, tennis. Just a short walk to shopping and entertainment. Walking distance to the Plaza Vista Elem. Located within the Irvine school district.