903 Solvay Aisle

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court dogs allowed

Irvine Condo for rent - Property Id: 201554



This bright and airy condominium is located on the top floor inside the prestigious community of Brio in the heart of Westpark.This unit features 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. Detached 2-car garage provides easy, quick access to unit. Bright kitchen opens up to a generous sized dining area and living room featuring a cozy fireplace. The high ceiling is even to 17 feet.It lets you can enjoy your cooking and dining time. Master suite features a a walk-in closet. Two balconies takes wonderful coffee time to you. Laundry is conveniently located inside the garage to clears running noise from you.A big shopping mall just in walking distance.You can just walking access to the pool and spa. Homeowners also enjoy access to a large community pool, parks, tennis courts, and a sand volleyball court.This desirable community is in close proximity to restaurants, entertainment, shopping centers, gym, biking/jogging trails, nearby top-tier schools, UC Irvine, and easy access to freeways

No Dogs Allowed



