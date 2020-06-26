All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

903 Solvay Aisle

903 Solvay Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

903 Solvay Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
dogs allowed
Irvine Condo for rent - Property Id: 201554

This bright and airy condominium is located on the top floor inside the prestigious community of Brio in the heart of Westpark.This unit features 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. Detached 2-car garage provides easy, quick access to unit. Bright kitchen opens up to a generous sized dining area and living room featuring a cozy fireplace. The high ceiling is even to 17 feet.It lets you can enjoy your cooking and dining time. Master suite features a a walk-in closet. Two balconies takes wonderful coffee time to you. Laundry is conveniently located inside the garage to clears running noise from you.A big shopping mall just in walking distance.You can just walking access to the pool and spa. Homeowners also enjoy access to a large community pool, parks, tennis courts, and a sand volleyball court.This desirable community is in close proximity to restaurants, entertainment, shopping centers, gym, biking/jogging trails, nearby top-tier schools, UC Irvine, and easy access to freeways
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201554
Property Id 201554

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5455686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Solvay Aisle have any available units?
903 Solvay Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 903 Solvay Aisle have?
Some of 903 Solvay Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Solvay Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
903 Solvay Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Solvay Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Solvay Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 903 Solvay Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 903 Solvay Aisle offers parking.
Does 903 Solvay Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 Solvay Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Solvay Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 903 Solvay Aisle has a pool.
Does 903 Solvay Aisle have accessible units?
No, 903 Solvay Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Solvay Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Solvay Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Solvay Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Solvay Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

