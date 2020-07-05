900 Timberwood

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

***LOCATION!*** Northwood Pointe Condo in the "Exclusive Gated" Community of Collage. Delightfully Bright outstanding End Unit features Granite Counters, Fireplace with Travertine Hearth, Granite Bathroom Vanity Top. Other notable features include Beautiful Hardwood Laminate Floors, Wood Blinds, Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, Master Retreat, High Ceilings, Large Kitchen, Attached One Car Garage, Private Enclosed Balcony facing the hills, and many Large Windows with Lots Of Light throughout the home. Included Amenities are 2 Community Pools with Spas and a Large Park. Canyon View Elementary Schools, Sierra Vista Middle School, Northwood High School. Hurry!!!