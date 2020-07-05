All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
900 Timberwood
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

900 Timberwood

900 Timberwood · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

900 Timberwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***LOCATION!*** Northwood Pointe Condo in the "Exclusive Gated" Community of Collage. Delightfully Bright outstanding End Unit features Granite Counters, Fireplace with Travertine Hearth, Granite Bathroom Vanity Top. Other notable features include Beautiful Hardwood Laminate Floors, Wood Blinds, Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, Master Retreat, High Ceilings, Large Kitchen, Attached One Car Garage, Private Enclosed Balcony facing the hills, and many Large Windows with Lots Of Light throughout the home. Included Amenities are 2 Community Pools with Spas and a Large Park. Canyon View Elementary Schools, Sierra Vista Middle School, Northwood High School. Hurry!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Timberwood have any available units?
900 Timberwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 900 Timberwood have?
Some of 900 Timberwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Timberwood currently offering any rent specials?
900 Timberwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Timberwood pet-friendly?
No, 900 Timberwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 900 Timberwood offer parking?
Yes, 900 Timberwood offers parking.
Does 900 Timberwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Timberwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Timberwood have a pool?
Yes, 900 Timberwood has a pool.
Does 900 Timberwood have accessible units?
No, 900 Timberwood does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Timberwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Timberwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Timberwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Timberwood does not have units with air conditioning.

