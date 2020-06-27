All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 90 Revival.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
90 Revival
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

90 Revival

90 Revival · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

90 Revival, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Absolutely beautiful, model condition town home sitting high atop one of the best locations in Woodbury on a rare corner lot, right across from the park with abundance of windows from both living room and master bedroom that invites plenty of lights. All bedrooms and baths are on one level, with no one below or above. Walk up to the bright and open great room with high ceiling that leads into your private balcony. Enjoy cooking in the Chef inspired gourmet kitchen with Center Island, dressed up with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This breath taking home offers custom paint, gorgeous wood flooring, double vanity in the master bedroom, walk in closet, indoor laundry, two car garage with direct access and much more! Walking Distance To Woodbury’s 9.5 Acres Recreation Center/Multi Purpose Room At The Commons. Enjoy Woodbury’s 7 Resort Style Pools And Spas, Fireplaces And Barbecue Areas, Neighborhood Gardens, Sand Volleyball, Basketball Courts, Tennis Court, Sport Courts And Much More. Walk To Jeffrey Open Space Trails, Woodbury Elementary School And Woodbury Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Revival have any available units?
90 Revival doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 90 Revival have?
Some of 90 Revival's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Revival currently offering any rent specials?
90 Revival is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Revival pet-friendly?
No, 90 Revival is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 90 Revival offer parking?
Yes, 90 Revival offers parking.
Does 90 Revival have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Revival does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Revival have a pool?
Yes, 90 Revival has a pool.
Does 90 Revival have accessible units?
No, 90 Revival does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Revival have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Revival has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Revival have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Revival does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology