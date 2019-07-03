9 Springfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking

Highly Desirable 3 Bedrooms all bedrooms with fans and portable A/C . This is the end unit so very light and bright and only attached on one side.Scraped ceilings on the main floor, wood flooring all throughout the house.Dual Pane windows, and door to the patio. Spacious kitchen and dining room combination for great family and friends gathering. Planty storage space, separate laundry area near the kitchen. Carport right outside the Patio. Located on the greenbelt. Close to heritage park blue ribbon school.library, shopping, restaurants, and freeway.