Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

9 Springfield

9 Springfield · No Longer Available
Location

9 Springfield, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Highly Desirable 3 Bedrooms all bedrooms with fans and portable A/C . This is the end unit so very light and bright and only attached on one side.Scraped ceilings on the main floor, wood flooring all throughout the house.Dual Pane windows, and door to the patio. Spacious kitchen and dining room combination for great family and friends gathering. Planty storage space, separate laundry area near the kitchen. Carport right outside the Patio. Located on the greenbelt. Close to heritage park blue ribbon school.library, shopping, restaurants, and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Springfield have any available units?
9 Springfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Springfield have?
Some of 9 Springfield's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Springfield currently offering any rent specials?
9 Springfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Springfield pet-friendly?
No, 9 Springfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Springfield offer parking?
Yes, 9 Springfield offers parking.
Does 9 Springfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Springfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Springfield have a pool?
No, 9 Springfield does not have a pool.
Does 9 Springfield have accessible units?
No, 9 Springfield does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Springfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Springfield has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Springfield have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Springfield has units with air conditioning.
