Irvine, CA
9 Rimrock
9 Rimrock

9 Rimrock
Location

9 Rimrock, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome home! With sweeping views of the hills, living is easy in this beautiful newly updated spacious residence. Located in the desirable Turtle Rock Highlands, this home truly has it all. Filled with natural light, the open floor plan encompasses a gourmet kitchen with top of the line Viking, Sub-Zero, and Gaggenau appliances, and flows through to the breakfast nook. The solid maple hardwood flooring throughout the home beautifully enhances this unique layout including two sprawling master suites. The master bedrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs, are an oasis complete with unobstructed views of Shady Canyon, Turtle Ridge and Turtle Rock, and are complete with custom walk-in closets, balcony and seating area. The captivating beauty continues outside with stunning landscape by Roger's Gardens overlooking the canyon views. Just steps away from the award-winning Bonita Canyon Elementary, parks, and Shady Canyon and Bommer Canyon hiking trails. Enjoy the Highlands community pool and playground areas, Strawberry Golf Club, Crystal Cove Beach, and Fashion Island just minutes away. Call 949-678-1001 to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Rimrock have any available units?
9 Rimrock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Rimrock have?
Some of 9 Rimrock's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Rimrock currently offering any rent specials?
9 Rimrock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Rimrock pet-friendly?
No, 9 Rimrock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Rimrock offer parking?
Yes, 9 Rimrock offers parking.
Does 9 Rimrock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Rimrock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Rimrock have a pool?
Yes, 9 Rimrock has a pool.
Does 9 Rimrock have accessible units?
No, 9 Rimrock does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Rimrock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Rimrock has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Rimrock have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Rimrock does not have units with air conditioning.
