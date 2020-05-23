Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Welcome home! With sweeping views of the hills, living is easy in this beautiful newly updated spacious residence. Located in the desirable Turtle Rock Highlands, this home truly has it all. Filled with natural light, the open floor plan encompasses a gourmet kitchen with top of the line Viking, Sub-Zero, and Gaggenau appliances, and flows through to the breakfast nook. The solid maple hardwood flooring throughout the home beautifully enhances this unique layout including two sprawling master suites. The master bedrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs, are an oasis complete with unobstructed views of Shady Canyon, Turtle Ridge and Turtle Rock, and are complete with custom walk-in closets, balcony and seating area. The captivating beauty continues outside with stunning landscape by Roger's Gardens overlooking the canyon views. Just steps away from the award-winning Bonita Canyon Elementary, parks, and Shady Canyon and Bommer Canyon hiking trails. Enjoy the Highlands community pool and playground areas, Strawberry Golf Club, Crystal Cove Beach, and Fashion Island just minutes away. Call 949-678-1001 to schedule a showing today!