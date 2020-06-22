All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9 Hibiscus

9 Hibiscus · No Longer Available
Location

9 Hibiscus, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful residence located in the most desired Somerton community of Northwood pointe,this former model home offers the
best of Irvine living. Highly upgraded, features 6 beds & 3.5 baths, hardwood floor and elegant tile through out the house. Luxury
garmet kitchen with granite countertops, new microwave, new double ovens, new range hood and new dishwasher, upgrade
wood shutters , new A /C units for upstairs, newly changed attic insulations, large center island and separate breakfast nook off
of the family room. The second level offers five additional bedrooms including the expansive massive suite and an additional loft
space that is currently being used as an office. Newly renovated private backyard, with mature landscaping, barbecue, fountain
and playhouse, is perfect for outdoor living. Lots of upgrade also in garage, tesla charging readiness, full garage cabinetry , epoxy
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Hibiscus have any available units?
9 Hibiscus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Hibiscus have?
Some of 9 Hibiscus's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Hibiscus currently offering any rent specials?
9 Hibiscus isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Hibiscus pet-friendly?
No, 9 Hibiscus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Hibiscus offer parking?
Yes, 9 Hibiscus does offer parking.
Does 9 Hibiscus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Hibiscus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Hibiscus have a pool?
No, 9 Hibiscus does not have a pool.
Does 9 Hibiscus have accessible units?
No, 9 Hibiscus does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Hibiscus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Hibiscus has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Hibiscus have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Hibiscus does not have units with air conditioning.
