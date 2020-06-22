9 Hibiscus

Amenities
This beautiful residence located in the most desired Somerton community of Northwood pointe,this former model home offers the
best of Irvine living. Highly upgraded, features 6 beds & 3.5 baths, hardwood floor and elegant tile through out the house. Luxury
garmet kitchen with granite countertops, new microwave, new double ovens, new range hood and new dishwasher, upgrade
wood shutters , new A /C units for upstairs, newly changed attic insulations, large center island and separate breakfast nook off
of the family room. The second level offers five additional bedrooms including the expansive massive suite and an additional loft
space that is currently being used as an office. Newly renovated private backyard, with mature landscaping, barbecue, fountain
and playhouse, is perfect for outdoor living. Lots of upgrade also in garage, tesla charging readiness, full garage cabinetry , epoxy
garage