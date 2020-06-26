All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
9 Banyan Tree
Last updated June 11 2019 at 3:14 PM

9 Banyan Tree

9 Banyan Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

9 Banyan Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Immaculate single level, detached house with 4 BR and 2 Bathrooms in a cul-de-sac of a great family neighborhood! Updated, upgraded, newly painted and ready for move in.
2500 Sq ft of living space featuring:
1. Huge updated family kitchen with custom cabinetry, center island, granite counter tops and deluxe appliances.
2. Updated bathrooms.
3. Tile and laminate flooring.
4. New widows treatments throughout.
5. LED Lighting throughout.
6. Fireplaces in both living room and family room.
7. Isolated 4th bedroom makes for an easy home office conversion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Banyan Tree have any available units?
9 Banyan Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Banyan Tree have?
Some of 9 Banyan Tree's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Banyan Tree currently offering any rent specials?
9 Banyan Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Banyan Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Banyan Tree is pet friendly.
Does 9 Banyan Tree offer parking?
Yes, 9 Banyan Tree offers parking.
Does 9 Banyan Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Banyan Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Banyan Tree have a pool?
No, 9 Banyan Tree does not have a pool.
Does 9 Banyan Tree have accessible units?
Yes, 9 Banyan Tree has accessible units.
Does 9 Banyan Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Banyan Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Banyan Tree have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Banyan Tree has units with air conditioning.
