9 Banyan Tree

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport doorman on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Immaculate single level, detached house with 4 BR and 2 Bathrooms in a cul-de-sac of a great family neighborhood! Updated, upgraded, newly painted and ready for move in.

2500 Sq ft of living space featuring:

1. Huge updated family kitchen with custom cabinetry, center island, granite counter tops and deluxe appliances.

2. Updated bathrooms.

3. Tile and laminate flooring.

4. New widows treatments throughout.

5. LED Lighting throughout.

6. Fireplaces in both living room and family room.

7. Isolated 4th bedroom makes for an easy home office conversion.