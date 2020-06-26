9 Banyan Tree

Amenities
Immaculate single level, detached house with 4 BR and 2 Bathrooms in a cul-de-sac of a great family neighborhood! Updated, upgraded, newly painted and ready for move in.
2500 Sq ft of living space featuring:
1. Huge updated family kitchen with custom cabinetry, center island, granite counter tops and deluxe appliances.
2. Updated bathrooms.
3. Tile and laminate flooring.
4. New widows treatments throughout.
5. LED Lighting throughout.
6. Fireplaces in both living room and family room.
7. Isolated 4th bedroom makes for an easy home office conversion.