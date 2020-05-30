All apartments in Irvine
88 quill
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:53 AM

88 quill

88 Quill · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

88 Quill, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2018 Biult house located at prestigious Eastwood community. 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms, plus Office and Den with lots of upgrades. First floor features Spacious master suite and an office. Gourmet kitchen features Morden cabinetry, quatz contour top, walk in pantry and stainless appliances. Living Room is connected to the kitchen. Selected wall paint color and wood flooring perfectly matched.Master suite has walk in closet, double sink, shower and separate soaking bath. Laundry room is on 1st floor with ample cabinets. There are two bedrooms and den on 2nd floor. One is en suite with its own bathroom and walk in closet. recess LED lights are throughout the house. Energy Star Certified. The whole house is full of natural light. Windows covering and landscaping is on process. Resort like community. Amenities include park, pool, spas, BBQ, playground and sports courts. Award winning school district. Close to shopping center and easy access to freeway and toll road. Walk distance to Eastwood Elementary School.Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 quill have any available units?
88 quill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 88 quill have?
Some of 88 quill's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 quill currently offering any rent specials?
88 quill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 quill pet-friendly?
No, 88 quill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 88 quill offer parking?
Yes, 88 quill offers parking.
Does 88 quill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 quill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 quill have a pool?
Yes, 88 quill has a pool.
Does 88 quill have accessible units?
No, 88 quill does not have accessible units.
Does 88 quill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 quill has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 quill have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 quill does not have units with air conditioning.
