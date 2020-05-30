Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

2018 Biult house located at prestigious Eastwood community. 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms, plus Office and Den with lots of upgrades. First floor features Spacious master suite and an office. Gourmet kitchen features Morden cabinetry, quatz contour top, walk in pantry and stainless appliances. Living Room is connected to the kitchen. Selected wall paint color and wood flooring perfectly matched.Master suite has walk in closet, double sink, shower and separate soaking bath. Laundry room is on 1st floor with ample cabinets. There are two bedrooms and den on 2nd floor. One is en suite with its own bathroom and walk in closet. recess LED lights are throughout the house. Energy Star Certified. The whole house is full of natural light. Windows covering and landscaping is on process. Resort like community. Amenities include park, pool, spas, BBQ, playground and sports courts. Award winning school district. Close to shopping center and easy access to freeway and toll road. Walk distance to Eastwood Elementary School.Must See!