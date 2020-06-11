Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Charming Woodbury Fully detached Condo, absolutely gorgeous, light and bright, model condition home sitting high atop one of the best locations in Woodbury with just steps to the park across. Enter the bright and open great room, which leads into your beautiful back yard with breath taking California Room which also can be used as a second car tandem Garage. Rediscover passion in cooking in your chef style kitchen which is dressed up with Caesar Stone Quartz Counter Tops, built in microwave, spacious pantry and stainless steel appliances. This breath taking home offers freshly painted custom paint, recessed lighting, designer hardwood floors in kitchen, great room and dinning room. 2 Master bedroom upstairs offers plush upgraded carpeting, walk in closets and ample windows and brightness.Fabulous Built-ins in Great room and Upstairs Bedroom.Tandem car garage with direct access, plenty of street parking and much more! Walk to Woodbury 9.5 acres Recreation center/multi purpose room at the Commons. Enjoy Woodbury 7 resort style pools and spas, Fireplaces and barbecue areas, neighborhood gardens, sand volleyball, basketball courts, tennis courts, sport courts and much more. Walk to Jeffrey open space trails and Woodbury Town Center , Woodbury Elementary School and Jeffrey Trail Middle School.