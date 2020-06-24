86 Outwest

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool garage new construction tennis court

The most desirable community of Carissa in Portola Springs. This home is ready move-in condition with superb corner location with serene privacy and green views of the hills. This beautiful contemporary condo has an open floor plan presents with expansive windows, carpet floors, recessed lighting and custom paint throughout the property. Modern gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry, quartz countertops, huge center island and the upscale stainless steel appliances. Delightful entertaining living space with Franch door to the side patio. Upstairs to the master suite with a dual vanity, walk-in closet and shower stall. Two other secondary bedroom shares a full hall bath. Spacious 2 car direct garage space. Everything you need is within the community for you and your family to enjoy and the community includes the tennis courts, pools & spas, trails, playgrounds, open green space and award-winning schools.