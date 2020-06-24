All apartments in Irvine
Location

86 Outwest, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
The most desirable community of Carissa in Portola Springs. This home is ready move-in condition with superb corner location with serene privacy and green views of the hills. This beautiful contemporary condo has an open floor plan presents with expansive windows, carpet floors, recessed lighting and custom paint throughout the property. Modern gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry, quartz countertops, huge center island and the upscale stainless steel appliances. Delightful entertaining living space with Franch door to the side patio. Upstairs to the master suite with a dual vanity, walk-in closet and shower stall. Two other secondary bedroom shares a full hall bath. Spacious 2 car direct garage space. Everything you need is within the community for you and your family to enjoy and the community includes the tennis courts, pools & spas, trails, playgrounds, open green space and award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Outwest have any available units?
86 Outwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 86 Outwest have?
Some of 86 Outwest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Outwest currently offering any rent specials?
86 Outwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Outwest pet-friendly?
No, 86 Outwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 86 Outwest offer parking?
Yes, 86 Outwest offers parking.
Does 86 Outwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Outwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Outwest have a pool?
Yes, 86 Outwest has a pool.
Does 86 Outwest have accessible units?
No, 86 Outwest does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Outwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Outwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Outwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Outwest does not have units with air conditioning.
