All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 85 Splendor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
85 Splendor
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

85 Splendor

85 Splendor · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

85 Splendor, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Absolutely gorgeous, turnkey detached home located in one of the most sought after private locations in Woodbury East. With
1,735sf of living space, this tastefully upgraded Coronado Plan 1 home features an open floor plan with the kitchen open to the
family room, 3 upstairs bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and side yard. Upon entry beautiful dark wood flooring invites you into an
open and bright great room that opens to landscaped yard with pavers; great for entertaining. As you step in further you will be
amazed with the breath taking dining area and kitchen. Discover passion for cooking in the chef inspired kitchen with a large
island, upgraded cabinetry, walk-in pantry, granite counter tops with custom full backsplash, stainless steel appliances and
computer niche. Numerous upgrades include hardwood floors, porcelain tiles in bathrooms and laundry, crown molding, custom
window covering, upgraded plush carpet, recessed lighting, and designer paint. Relaxing master suite with large walk in closet
and ceiling fan. This beauty offers larger secondary bedrooms, and 2-car attached garage. The low maintenance yard is
beautifully landscaped and provides a great space for relaxing. Amenities include a clubhouse, junior Olympic pool, basketball
courts, tennis courts, gym, tot lots, and BBQ grills. Located in the award-winning Irvine School District and close to the Irvine
Spectrum shopping center, Woodbury Town Center, and Irvine Great Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Splendor have any available units?
85 Splendor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 85 Splendor have?
Some of 85 Splendor's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Splendor currently offering any rent specials?
85 Splendor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Splendor pet-friendly?
No, 85 Splendor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 85 Splendor offer parking?
Yes, 85 Splendor offers parking.
Does 85 Splendor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Splendor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Splendor have a pool?
Yes, 85 Splendor has a pool.
Does 85 Splendor have accessible units?
No, 85 Splendor does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Splendor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Splendor has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Splendor have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Splendor does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology