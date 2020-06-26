85 Splendor

Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous, turnkey detached home located in one of the most sought after private locations in Woodbury East. With

1,735sf of living space, this tastefully upgraded Coronado Plan 1 home features an open floor plan with the kitchen open to the

family room, 3 upstairs bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and side yard. Upon entry beautiful dark wood flooring invites you into an

open and bright great room that opens to landscaped yard with pavers; great for entertaining. As you step in further you will be

amazed with the breath taking dining area and kitchen. Discover passion for cooking in the chef inspired kitchen with a large

island, upgraded cabinetry, walk-in pantry, granite counter tops with custom full backsplash, stainless steel appliances and

computer niche. Numerous upgrades include hardwood floors, porcelain tiles in bathrooms and laundry, crown molding, custom

window covering, upgraded plush carpet, recessed lighting, and designer paint. Relaxing master suite with large walk in closet

and ceiling fan. This beauty offers larger secondary bedrooms, and 2-car attached garage. The low maintenance yard is

beautifully landscaped and provides a great space for relaxing. Amenities include a clubhouse, junior Olympic pool, basketball

courts, tennis courts, gym, tot lots, and BBQ grills. Located in the award-winning Irvine School District and close to the Irvine

Spectrum shopping center, Woodbury Town Center, and Irvine Great Park.